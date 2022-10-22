Read full article on original website
Stats to Know for Stark County Playoffs
Welcome to High School Football, playoff style. We are now into the part of the season where it is one- and-done. One loss and it’s the end of your football season. For 20 teams in the county (we do include Green in this count) 13 have made it thus far. That means 65% of our teams made it to week 11.
Connors Opens Year with NCAC Athlete of the Week Honors Again
Connors was the distance ace in Saturday's 181-161 win over the University of Mount Union. The junior's meet started with the winning time of 11:19.97 in the 1,000 freestyle. She later returned to go 2:05.77 in the 200 freestyle, and capped the day with the winning time of 5:36.36 in the 500 freestyle.
A Closer Look: Three Days of High School Football
What a final weekend of the regular season we had on WHBC radio! Each of the 3 rivalry weekend games brought something special that we were able to share with you through our broadcasts. Thursday night we had a very young and undermanned St. Thomas Knight team playing on the...
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
OHSAA Division II football playoffs preview: Archbishop Hoban, Avon poised for runs to Canton
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For four of the last five years, Avon and Archbishop Hoban have met in the state semifinals. That could happen again, or the OHSAA could revamp its semifinal matchups, should both make it to Thanksgiving weekend. Avon seeks a sixth straight state semifinal run, looking for its first berth in a state championship since 2011. Hoban has become Northeast Ohio’s most decorated program of the last decade, winning five state crowns since 2015.
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
Wooster at Illinois State for Exhibition
Wooster Men's Basketball Game Notes | Wooster Men's Basketball Record Book. Outlook: The College of Wooster men's basketball team is off to Illinois to take on NCAA Div. I Illinois State University in an exhibition contest. Tipoff from Redbird Arena is slated for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 30. Illinois State is led by first-year head coach Ryan Pedon, a 2000 Wooster alumnus. This is Wooster's second straight year with an exhibition contest against a NCAA Div. I program. Last year, Wooster played an exhibition contest at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which was led by Lamont Paris, a 1996 Wooster alumnus, who is now head coach at the University of South Carolina.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Driver injured in Canton crash involving ambulance
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened in Canton Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 11th Street SE around 11 a.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Braun Ambulance was heading west on 11th Street. It was responding […]
