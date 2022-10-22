Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Related
Police identify 4-year-old who died in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation. Omari Prince Sherron reportedly died of unspecified causes on Oct. 20. He was four years old. According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
fox44news.com
New details emerge in the investigation of a 3-year-old’s death
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) -The arrest affidavit of Capital Murder suspect 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen shows the timeline of events that lead to the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo. In the affidavit, a family member says Allen them on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and admitted that he made a mistake. The...
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
Belton man charged with capital murder, 3-year-old's body found in wooded area
A Belton man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old who was found in a wooded area. "Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and admitted he made a mistake."
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in armed robbery wearing WWE belt
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1100 block of S. First St where the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money. After...
Killeen police identify 4-year-old boy who died following 'medical issues'
A 4-year-old child who died after being transported to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple has been identified as Omar Prince Sherron.
Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen
LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
KWTX
Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at...
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
KLTV
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
KWTX
Bellmead man accused of killing in-laws claimed he suffered memory blackout after father-in-law threatened him
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson told Texas Rangers that he had a memory blackout after his father-in-law threatened him and he initially said he didn’t remember shooting him or his mother-in-law in May 2020. Prosecutors Staci Johnson and Donald McCarthy played a two-hour video on Tuesday of...
fox7austin.com
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
Comments / 1