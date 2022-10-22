Read full article on original website
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
woosterathletics.com
Connors Opens Year with NCAC Athlete of the Week Honors Again
Connors was the distance ace in Saturday's 181-161 win over the University of Mount Union. The junior's meet started with the winning time of 11:19.97 in the 1,000 freestyle. She later returned to go 2:05.77 in the 200 freestyle, and capped the day with the winning time of 5:36.36 in the 500 freestyle.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
woosterathletics.com
Wooster-Wittenberg Week is Here (Football Game Notes)
The College of Wooster football team (4-3, 2-3 North Coast Athletic Conference) is home for the second straight week and welcomes archnemesis Wittenberg University (4-3, 4-2 NCAC) to John P. Papp Stadium for a 1:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, October 29. Wooster, coming off a 49-7 win over Hilbert College, enters the week tied for sixth-place in the NCAC. Wittenberg, which lost 28-10 to Denison University last Saturday, is tied with the Big Red for third-place in the conference.
woosterathletics.com
NCAC Championships Preview: Cross Country
This Week's Outlook: The College of Wooster men's and women's cross country teams host this year's North Coast Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29 at L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course. The women's 6,000-meter race kicks off at 11 a.m. with the men's 8,000-meter race to follow at 12:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place upon the conclusion of the men's championship race near the finish line, and that will move inside to the Scot Center indoor track in the event of inclement weather. There is no charge to attend the 2022 NCAC Cross Country Championships.
woosterathletics.com
Support People to People Ministries at Youth Skills Clinic, Van Wie Games
The 28th Al Van Wie/Wooster Rotary Classic is coming up, and the two-day tournament is just one of the many ways the Wooster Rotary Club helps restock the food bank at People to People Ministries in Wooster. This year's Al Van Wie/Wooster Rotary Classic Youth Skills Clinic, hosted by The...
woosterathletics.com
Wooster at Illinois State for Exhibition
Wooster Men's Basketball Game Notes | Wooster Men's Basketball Record Book. Outlook: The College of Wooster men's basketball team is off to Illinois to take on NCAA Div. I Illinois State University in an exhibition contest. Tipoff from Redbird Arena is slated for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 30. Illinois State is led by first-year head coach Ryan Pedon, a 2000 Wooster alumnus. This is Wooster's second straight year with an exhibition contest against a NCAA Div. I program. Last year, Wooster played an exhibition contest at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, which was led by Lamont Paris, a 1996 Wooster alumnus, who is now head coach at the University of South Carolina.
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
wqkt.com
Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads
The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
whbc.com
Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!
The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 126,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. And thank you to our sponsor Levin Furniture and...
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
