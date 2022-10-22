This Week's Outlook: The College of Wooster men's and women's cross country teams host this year's North Coast Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29 at L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course. The women's 6,000-meter race kicks off at 11 a.m. with the men's 8,000-meter race to follow at 12:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place upon the conclusion of the men's championship race near the finish line, and that will move inside to the Scot Center indoor track in the event of inclement weather. There is no charge to attend the 2022 NCAC Cross Country Championships.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO