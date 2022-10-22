Crazy stuff seems to happen when Syracuse meets Clemson. After this one, Dabo may ‘sacrifice a Billy goat’

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their first game of the season this past Saturday at Clemson. The Orange were leading 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to complete their comeback. Although this loss will not be easy to swallow, Syracuse has a chance to bounce back in NCAAF Week 9 at home.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO