Crazy stuff seems to happen when Syracuse meets Clemson. After this one, Dabo may ‘sacrifice a Billy goat’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
Syracuse football faces another strong defense, rushing game in Notre Dame (scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football might have some déjà vu preparing for Notre Dame after last weekend’s game against Clemson. While the Fighting Irish aren’t nearly as highly touted this season as the Tigers, they have similar strengths: a strong defense and running game.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
Syracuse football vs. Notre Dame tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s sold out game at the Dome
The 6-1 Syracuse Orange football team hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 29 (10/29/2022), and the highly-anticipated clash already has a sellout crowd. The game is set to draw a huge number of eyes nationwide as well, with a 12 p.m. ET...
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
Dino Babers on 2 crucial officiating moments from SU-Clemson: ‘I don’t understand’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers addressed Monday a pair of crucial plays from Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson, the videos of which are still making the rounds on Twitter two days after the game’s conclusion. The two plays — one which resulted in a penalty and...
Axe: How Syracuse moves on from Clemson loss will define rest of 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Salt City is still salty today. A Sunday to blow off some steam following Syracuse football’s 27-21 loss to Clemson didn’t seem to help if my inbox, Twitter feed, texts and conversations at the gas pump, grocery store and in my backyard are any indication.
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football prediction and odds for NCAAF Week 9
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their first game of the season this past Saturday at Clemson. The Orange were leading 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to complete their comeback. Although this loss will not be easy to swallow, Syracuse has a chance to bounce back in NCAAF Week 9 at home.
Syracuse basketball forced to rally for 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in exhibition
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Comebacks aren’t usually the norm in an exhibition game nor are they desirable, but the Syracuse Orange needed one to fend off a challenge from Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse fell behind 33-32 at halftime and still...
Syracuse-Notre Dame football game now sold out: How you can still get tickets
The Syracuse football team is drawing a sold-out crowd for the second game in a row at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse University announced Tuesday morning that its allotment of tickets for the general public have sold out for this Saturday’s game vs. Notre Dame. Only a limited number of student tickets remain via Ticketmaster.
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
Syracuse basketball struggles in 1st half vs. IUP. Who will make 3s? (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first exhibition game in the JMA Wireless Dome of the 2022-23 season happened on a Tuesday evening so warm, we could have played it outside. Alas, it happened instead inside the Dome. And for Syracuse, it happened very, very slowly.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance in exhibition vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 86-68 victory against Division II Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game on Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having...
Second Half Run Propels Syracuse Basketball to Exhibition Victory
Syracuse trailed Indiana (PA) by as many as seven, but rallied in the second half to win its exhibition opener 86-68. The Orange has a week off before its final exhibition game on November 1st against Southern New Hampshire. It was a back and forth first half capped by a half court swish to ...
FOX Carolina
Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0