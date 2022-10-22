ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii football falters late in 17-13 loss to Colorado State

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
The University of Hawaii football team lost 17-13 to Colorado State on Saturday after being outscored 14-0 in the second half.

After getting its first conference win against Nevada last week, Hawaii falls to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in Mountain West play, while Colorado State improves to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West games.

Hawaii scored on the opening drive of the game on a 27-yard Matthew Shipley field goal with 9:24 left in the first quarter. After Colorado State evened the score on former UH kicker Michael Boyle’s 39-yard field goal with 12:41 left in the second quarter, the Rainbow Warriors scored the first touchdown of the game on Brayden Schager’s 1-yard pass to Caleb Phillips on the ensuing drive in which Schager went 6-for-6 from the air. A 23-yard field goal by Shipley as the second quarter clock expired gave UH a 13-3 lead at halftime.

A 1-yard Avery Morrow touchdown cut the Hawaii lead to 13-10 with 9:23 remaining in the third quarter. His second score of the day with 1:28 remaining gave the Rams a 17-13 lead with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Despite gaining just 38 yards in the second half, the Rainbow Warriors had one final chance to win the game, but the effort was thwarted when Ayden Hector intercepted Brayden Schager at the Colorado State 45 with 39 seconds remaining.

Schager finished 18-for-29 with 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Morrow’s 154 rushing yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns were all game highs.

Defensively, linebacker Logan Taylor had a game-high 16 tackles for UH, including one for a loss. Additionally, Peter Manuma, who lost his mother to breast cancer earlier this month, accounted for 10 tackles of his own.

Up next for the Rainbow Warriors is a home game against Wyoming in a battle for the Paniolo Trophy on Oct. 29 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships

The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
helihub.com

Kiewit awarded $53M contract to build helipads at Wheeler Army Airfield

Kiewit Infrastructure West Company, Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $53,148,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a concrete rotary-wing aircraft parking apron, concrete taxiways with helipads and a concrete parallel taxiway at Wheeler Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $53,148,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-23-C-0002).
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Frequent windward showers expected through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surge in shower activity is expected for the islands through this weekend. Most showers will be focused on windward areas, with leeward spots seeing the occasional spill-over. Showers will be mostly light to moderate, with a small faction being heavy at times.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE
