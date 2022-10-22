Read full article on original website
This week’s new releases: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, ‘Call of Duty’ and more
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script from “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Friday.
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes
Most of the international titles on the list have a distinctive style, rending gore and horror with striking detail and emotional, moody visuals. The remakes are often clunky and overlit compared to the shadowy, introspective art design of the original works. Stacker compiled data on 15 great international horror films...
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained
The word mondegreen is defined as a misheard word or phrase that makes sense in your head, but is, in fact, incorrect. The term was coined in a November 1954 Harper's Bazaar piece, where the author, Sylvia Wright, recalled a childhood mishearing. According to the author, when she was young her mother would read to her from a book called "Reliques of Ancient Verse." Her favorite poem from the 1765 book went like this: "Ye Highland and Ye Lowlands / Oh where have you been? / They have slain the Earl o'Moray / And laid him on the green." Wright, however, heard the last line as "And Lady Mondegreen."
Bob Geldof angered by criticism of ‘white saviours’
Bob Geldof is unhappy with criticism of “white saviours”. Celebrities such as Stacey Dooley have faced a backlash for visiting African countries to conduct charity work but the Live Aid creator finds the anger “trite and silly”. Asked if charities try too hard to avoid criticism,...
Matthew Perry Might Be The Only Person On Earth That Hates Keanu Reeves
We all know and love Matthew Perry for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV show, Friends. We also know Keanu Reeves for his iconic roles as well, in movies like The Devil’s Advocate, The Matrix, The Replacements, and John Wick. But Keanu us also well-known for literally being the nicest person in all of Hollywood. Respectful, humble, kind… he still takes the subway, and has been documented giving up his seat for other people. Ask anybody in Hollywood and they’ll you […] The post Matthew Perry Might Be The Only Person On Earth That Hates Keanu Reeves first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker ‘out of compassion and love’
Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker “out of compassion and love”. The Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon, made the statement to “set the record straight” about what happened to the pet. It...
Miriam Margolyes ‘didn’t make millions’ for Harry Potter
Miriam Margolyes wasn’t paid millions for ‘Harry Potter.’. The 81-year-old actress achieved global fame by playing herbology teacher Professor Sprout in ‘Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ but claimed that while her “un-ladylike” demeanor has made her very rich, she was only paid £60,000 ($68,000) for the part in the fantasy series and only its main stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were paid seven-figure salaries.
Matthew Perry: ‘I spent $9 million to get sober’
Matthew Perry spent at least $9 million to get sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, told The New York Times on Sunday (23.10.22) he spent a fortune trying to kick his drink and drug addictions, as he continues to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.
Bono reveals how he feels about finding out cousin was actually half-brother
Bono has revealed how he feels about finding out one of his cousins was actually his half-brother. The U2 frontman, 62, told earlier this year how his father Bob had an affair in the 1960s with a “gorgeous woman” – and has now admitted she was his Auntie Barbara and their child is a stock market analyst called Scott Rankin.
Matthew Perry’s heart stopped beating for five minutes
Matthew Perry dropped out of ‘Don’t Look Up’ after his heart stopped beating for five minutes. The 53-year-old actor was cast as a Republican journalist in the Adam McKay-directed movie, but he was forced to quit the project after his heart stopped beating during surgery and he required CPR treatment to survive.
King Charles: It’s a great tragedy vocational skills aren’t taught anymore
King Charles admits it’s a “great tragedy” that there is a “lack of” vocational studies at schools these days. The 73-year-old British monarch paid a visit to TV’s The Repair Shop in a special episode of the BBC One show titled ‘The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit’, and he shared his dismay with the programme’s presenter Jay Blades that technical skills are no longer taught like in his day.
Trevor Noah denies he has ‘beef’ with Kanye West
Trevor Noah doesn’t have “beef” with Kanye West. ‘The Daily Show’ host, 38, dismissed rumours of a feud in a TikTok video while responding to an audience member who asked him about an alleged falling out between the pair. Trevor said: “‘Why am I beefing with...
'Tár' review: Cate Blanchett conducts herself magnificently in a modern classical music drama
Cate Blanchett plays all the right notes as an A-list conductor facing a cultural downfall in director Todd Field's classical music drama 'Tár.'
Elizabeth Debicki starts filming controversial ‘The Crown’ scenes of Princess Diana’s final night
Elizabeth Debicki has started filming controversial scenes showing Princess Diana’s final night for ‘The Crown’. The actress, 32, was seen in a grey suit and black top in Barcelona at the weekend – the same outfit worn by the royal hours before she was killed in a Paris tunnel car crash in 1997 aged 36.
Comments / 0