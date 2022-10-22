Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wisconsin Badgers football: Updated 2023 schedule released
The Big Ten Conference released the updated football schedule for all teams in the 2023 season, including the Wisconsin Badgers.
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Tri-City Herald
PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final few days of the trade deadline, with one name grabbing all the attention regarding a move. Chase Claypool was first believed to be a target for the Green Bay Packers, but now, his name is floating around an AFC South team. Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of five trades that could happen by the deadline, and within that list, Claypool is shipped to Tennessee, headed to the Titans.
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach’s Rant About Dinosaurs Is Pure Comedy
Mississippi State University’s Mike Leach is a lot of things. NCAA football coach, celebrated creator… The post Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach’s Rant About Dinosaurs Is Pure Comedy appeared first on Outsider.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
