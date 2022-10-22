ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tri-City Herald

PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final few days of the trade deadline, with one name grabbing all the attention regarding a move. Chase Claypool was first believed to be a target for the Green Bay Packers, but now, his name is floating around an AFC South team. Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of five trades that could happen by the deadline, and within that list, Claypool is shipped to Tennessee, headed to the Titans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?

The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out

The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense

The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
CHICAGO, IL

