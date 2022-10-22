Mrs. Goad’s 7th grade Science class has been working on body systems this past week. They have gone over the primary function of each system, and have slowly worked their way into a more in-depth look with each. Breaking out the skeleton model and naming the bones was a big hit! They have just finished going over the digestive system and wrapped this section up with an "exploding stomach" experiment.

RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO