Mcculloch County, TX

BT EXCLUSIVE - Statement by Commissioner Rick Kemp Regarding His Resignation

NOTE - Brady Today had the opportunity this weekend to speak with Rick Kemp Precinct 4 Commissioner who issued the following statement regarding his recent decision to resign his position on McCulloch County Commissioner's Court. Kemp was defeated in the March primary and will be succeeded by Donald Bratton in January.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 24

On Friday, October 14, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call of an illegal dumping in a rock bluff on Sailboat Dr. in May. A report was made. On Friday, October 21, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to CR 180. This was in regard to a deer carcass, which was disposed on the side of the rode. Information was gathered, and a report was made.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman

Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
COLEMAN, TX
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSLAND, TX
Alfredo Ruiz, 61

Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, age 61, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Freddy, as he was known by most, was born April 19, 1961 in Beeville, Texas to Robert Ruiz and Sulema (Hernandez) Ruiz. He was raised in Brady. He worked at Kohler in Brownwood for several years before moving to Ft. Worth, where he lived for several years. He also was a car transporter for Cowboy Cars Sales.
BRADY, TX
THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Busy with Science Experiments, Football Game Moved to Thursday at Richland Springs

Mrs. Goad’s 7th grade Science class has been working on body systems this past week. They have gone over the primary function of each system, and have slowly worked their way into a more in-depth look with each. Breaking out the skeleton model and naming the bones was a big hit! They have just finished going over the digestive system and wrapped this section up with an "exploding stomach" experiment.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX

