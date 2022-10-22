Read full article on original website
brady-today.com
BT EXCLUSIVE - Statement by Commissioner Rick Kemp Regarding His Resignation
NOTE - Brady Today had the opportunity this weekend to speak with Rick Kemp Precinct 4 Commissioner who issued the following statement regarding his recent decision to resign his position on McCulloch County Commissioner's Court. Kemp was defeated in the March primary and will be succeeded by Donald Bratton in January.
brady-today.com
Monday is the Start of Early Voting for November 8, 2022 General Election
Once again, it is time for early voting across the State of Texas and here in McCulloch County. Polls will be open beginning on Monday (Oct 24) from 8AM to 5PM and will close on Friday (Nov 4) at 5PM. All votes for early voting will be cast at the County Clerk's office located in Brady at 101 N. High St.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 24
On Friday, October 14, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call of an illegal dumping in a rock bluff on Sailboat Dr. in May. A report was made. On Friday, October 21, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to CR 180. This was in regard to a deer carcass, which was disposed on the side of the rode. Information was gathered, and a report was made.
koxe.com
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
KWTX
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
brady-today.com
Alfredo Ruiz, 61
Alfredo “Freddy” Ruiz, age 61, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Freddy, as he was known by most, was born April 19, 1961 in Beeville, Texas to Robert Ruiz and Sulema (Hernandez) Ruiz. He was raised in Brady. He worked at Kohler in Brownwood for several years before moving to Ft. Worth, where he lived for several years. He also was a car transporter for Cowboy Cars Sales.
brady-today.com
Sports Schedules for McCulloch County and Surrounding Areas - Oct 24-29
Below is the schedule for the week of October 24-29. Brady Varsity Girls at Regional Meet in Lubbock, (AM) Lohn at Richland Springs, (JH-5PM - HS-7PM) Brady Girls at 4 Team scrimmage in Bulldog Gym beginning at 9AM. VOLLEYBALL. Brady MS at District Volleyball Tournament at Ingram Tom Moore (TBA)
brady-today.com
THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Busy with Science Experiments, Football Game Moved to Thursday at Richland Springs
Mrs. Goad’s 7th grade Science class has been working on body systems this past week. They have gone over the primary function of each system, and have slowly worked their way into a more in-depth look with each. Breaking out the skeleton model and naming the bones was a big hit! They have just finished going over the digestive system and wrapped this section up with an "exploding stomach" experiment.
