ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout

Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings

This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Wappingers Lacrosse Coach Passes Away From Cancer

If you have played an organized sport, you most likely know the incredible camaraderie that you form with your team and your coaching staff. You spend hours working together, bettering yourselves which each other, setting out personal goals while striving towards success as a team. If you were lucky, you had a great coach that inspired you, made you feel safe on the team, and pushed you to be the best athlete and teammate you could be. If you asked what kind of coach Conrad Michael Burke was to his players, they would probably say all that and more.
FISHKILL, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Food & Entertainment Hub Comes To Life At Stony Point’s Patriot Hills Golf Course

Robert & Michael McFadden, Along With Master Chef Peter Muller from Hudson’s Mill, Team Up To Bring Dining, Catering, and Entertainment To The Patriot Lounge. Robert McFadden lost his wife two years ago. Grief-stricken, he returned to his corporate job in sales and marketing at Samsung to cope with the tragedy. McFadden’s son Michael, mourning his stepmother, was putting in long days at Grant Thornton International on the corporate fast track to partner. And Peter Muller, the celebrated executive chef and part owner of Hudson’s Mill in Garnerville, continued to run a restaurant that was built out of whole cloth at the Garner Arts complex.
STONY POINT, NY
paramuspost.com

NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale of Three-Building Property in Westwood, N.J.

Westwood, N.J. (October 25, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of three buildings at 661-665 Broadway in Westwood N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, Vice President, and Dick Hecker, Vice President, represented both the buyer,...
WESTWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Rockland County teacher accused of stealing funds from youth soccer club

HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy