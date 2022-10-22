ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Report: Anthony Kim spoke to PGA Tour officials about LIV Golf

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and some interesting revelations will be made in court on Monday. “Identify each individual who communicated on behalf of the PGA Tour with any other person (including Tour Members) or entity regarding any New Tour. Your response should include individuals who communicated with (a) the European Tour, (b) Augusta National, (c) PGA of America, (d) USGA, (e) OWGR, (f) Royal & Ancient, (g) Asian Tour, (h) Japan Tour, (i) Sunshine Tour, (j) Ladies Professional Golf Association, (k) Ladies European Tour, (l) any broadcaster, (m) any vendor or service provider to the PGA Tour, (n) any advertiser or sponsor, (o) any player agent or representative, (p) any golfer (including PGA Tour Members), or (q) any other person or entity not expressly excluded by this Interrogatory. Your response need not include communications with the PGA Tour’s counsel or the press. For each individual you identify, identify the date(s) of the communication(s), the medium of the communication(s) (e.g., in-person, phone, text, email, etc.), and the other person or entity to whom the communication was made.”
Golf Digest

If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com

Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs

Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
GolfWRX

Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods

2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
Daily Mail

PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy's decade of sustained greatness is as impressive as it is rare

The week before the 2022 Masters was not a great one for Rory McIlroy. His iron play at the Texas Open was abysmal, and he missed the cut at 1 over as J.J. Spaun went on to win the event at 13 under. That was his last start before the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National for an attempt at the most elusive championship in his life.
BBC

Leigh Leopards merge with women's team Leigh Miners Rangers for next season

Leigh Leopards are to merge with Leigh Miners Rangers for the 2023 Women's Super League season. They will play in Group 2 of the competition alongside Salford Red Devils, who are new to the league. Leigh Miners Rangers competed in the division this season for the first time, finishing fifth...
BBC

Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row

Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...

