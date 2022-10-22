Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
Final Results, Prize Money for CJ Cup in South Carolina: Rory McIlroy Wins $1,890,000
The Northern Irishman repeated as champion of the CJ Cup and in the process returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy's long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry. McIlroy reclaimed...
GolfWRX
Report: Anthony Kim spoke to PGA Tour officials about LIV Golf
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues, and some interesting revelations will be made in court on Monday. “Identify each individual who communicated on behalf of the PGA Tour with any other person (including Tour Members) or entity regarding any New Tour. Your response should include individuals who communicated with (a) the European Tour, (b) Augusta National, (c) PGA of America, (d) USGA, (e) OWGR, (f) Royal & Ancient, (g) Asian Tour, (h) Japan Tour, (i) Sunshine Tour, (j) Ladies Professional Golf Association, (k) Ladies European Tour, (l) any broadcaster, (m) any vendor or service provider to the PGA Tour, (n) any advertiser or sponsor, (o) any player agent or representative, (p) any golfer (including PGA Tour Members), or (q) any other person or entity not expressly excluded by this Interrogatory. Your response need not include communications with the PGA Tour’s counsel or the press. For each individual you identify, identify the date(s) of the communication(s), the medium of the communication(s) (e.g., in-person, phone, text, email, etc.), and the other person or entity to whom the communication was made.”
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
golfmagic.com
Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs
Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup
Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
Adrian Otaegui Returning to LIV Golf After Winning on DP World Tour
The first player to win on a major tour after playing in a LIV Golf event is returning to the Saudi-backed circuit for the $50 million team finale.
GolfWRX
Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods
2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on
The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy's decade of sustained greatness is as impressive as it is rare
The week before the 2022 Masters was not a great one for Rory McIlroy. His iron play at the Texas Open was abysmal, and he missed the cut at 1 over as J.J. Spaun went on to win the event at 13 under. That was his last start before the annual pilgrimage to Augusta National for an attempt at the most elusive championship in his life.
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
BBC
