Canucks President of Hockey Ops Jim Rutherford was the first guest on Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours with Scott Oake and John Garrett last night and had to face the immediate music of the Canucks’ 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. But if fans were looking for answers on how the front office plans to fix their 0-4-2 team, they probably won’t find satisfying ones here.

2 DAYS AGO