BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades
Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
Projected Lineup: Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube looks to be tinkering with his lines a bit as he deals with injuries to Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body) and Brandon Saad (upper-body), both of which aren't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the team begins a stretch of three games in four nights.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes
With wins in three of the last four, the Blue Jackets will look to get back to the .500 mark tonight as they welcome Arizona to Nationwide Arena. In an added boost, Columbus will welcome top-line wing Patrik Laine back to the lineup after the Finnish star suffered an upper-body injury in the season opener and hasn't played since.
‘People have to realize how long rebuilds are’: Jim Rutherford on the Canucks’ terrible start, Boudreau’s job security, and drastic changes
Canucks President of Hockey Ops Jim Rutherford was the first guest on Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours with Scott Oake and John Garrett last night and had to face the immediate music of the Canucks’ 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. But if fans were looking for answers on how the front office plans to fix their 0-4-2 team, they probably won’t find satisfying ones here.
NHL On Tap: Kessel to break ironman record for Golden Knights at Sharks
Panarin, Nichushkin face off with Rangers, Avalanche; Dahlin tries to extend goal streak for Sabres. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Tuesday. Kessel to become new NHL...
First NHL skills competition was part of Toronto benefit in 1942
Maple Leafs forward Apps won fastest skater race in front of home crowd. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, Fischler recalls the first NHL skills competition that took...
Kraken defeat Sabres, end Dahlin's goal streak at five
SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken scored twice in the opening period and won at home for the first time this season, 5-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Jamie Oleksiak, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong each scored his first goal of the season for the Kraken...
Postgame Report | Sabres end road trip with loss to Seattle
SEATTLE - Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Sabres in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sabres, who conclude their season-long, four-game road trip through Alberta and the Pacific Northwest at 3-1-0.
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
