Morgantown, WV

Comments / 28

Jackie Haddix
3d ago

u have to pay him over 5 million to get rid of him so why not hire another coach and keep brown since u have to pay him any way to b the water boy humiliate him and let him quit

Reply(1)
5
uptodate
3d ago

Should have fired him before the season started. WVU deserves so much better!

Reply
9
JBinWV
3d ago

Fire him at the end of the year. It appears Jimbo Fisher may be available to move back to West Virginia after his year at Texas A&M. Maybe we should give him a shot here.

Reply
2
