Read full article on original website
Jackie Haddix
3d ago
u have to pay him over 5 million to get rid of him so why not hire another coach and keep brown since u have to pay him any way to b the water boy humiliate him and let him quit
Reply(1)
5
uptodate
3d ago
Should have fired him before the season started. WVU deserves so much better!
Reply
9
JBinWV
3d ago
Fire him at the end of the year. It appears Jimbo Fisher may be available to move back to West Virginia after his year at Texas A&M. Maybe we should give him a shot here.
Reply
2
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst
Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
WBOY
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
voiceofmotown.com
Insider Views on Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to West Virginia’s humiliating 48-10 loss at Texas Tech, it was generally accepted within the athletic department that Neal Brown would be the head coach of the Mountaineers for the remainder of this season and the 2023-2024 season. According to multiple sources close...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 2.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
UK basketball coach applauds coal miner, West Virginia on social media
University of Kentucky's men's basketball head coach made a shout to coal miners and Clarksburg, West Virginia on Monday.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Makes G-League Training Camp Roster
Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Gabe Osabuohein has earned his first chance at professional basketball. The Cleveland Charge, an affiliate of the NBA G-League, recently revealed their roster for the upcoming training camp. Osabuohein, who is a crowd favorite in Morgantown, was included on the roster. The Canadian will...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
WVU expert gives tips on saving amidst inflation
A West Virginia University expert shared some tips on how to deal with high inflation and its affect on the prices for groceries and other goods.
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two”
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice walked into a Moundsville courtroom with Babydog, but he quickly launched into Amendment Two, calling it “toxic.” He said state senate leaders claimed the car tax could be eliminated, just to fool the voters. They deceived you. They basically hid what they were doing. They don’t care about […]
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
Comments / 28