Read full article on original website
Related
‘It was gut-wrenching’ Wooldridge starts cleanup after fire burned down half the village
A small town in Cooper County started the recovery process after a massive brush fire on Saturday burned down more than 3,000 acres, displacing dozens.
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
PHOTOS: Fire leaves behind destruction in Wooldridge
The small community of Wooldridge, with about 60 residents, was devastated in a wildfire Saturday. The post PHOTOS: Fire leaves behind destruction in Wooldridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by wildfire Saturday
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said.
Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
State emergency crews visit Wooldridge
They’re picking up the pieces in Wooldridge after Saturday’s devastating brush fire. Much of the little town burned. SEMA crews visited the site and are putting together a report for the Governor. As many as two dozen homes and farm buildings burned from the wind – whipped fire. Crews did manage to save an historic Baptist church. No one had any serious injuries.
KYTV
“This is devastating:” Community members react to wildfire in Wooldridge, Mo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members are now picking up the pieces after a natural cover fire swept through the town of Wooldridge in Cooper County Saturday evening. It is a town of fewer than 100 people. ”The town has changed a lot over the years. When I was a...
kwos.com
Traffic calming plans unveiled for Columbia’s South Garth Avenue
Residents and motorists who travel on Columbia’s South Garth avenue have had their first opportunity to see plans to address speeding concerns. Columbia Public Works held an open house Tuesday evening to show design proposals and plans for traffic calming devices. The city has budgeted about $30,000 for the...
Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia
Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
kwos.com
Woman dies in JCMO accident
A southwest Missouri man faces charges after a Jefferson City woman is killed in a weekend crash. 46 – year old Melanie Wankum was killed Saturday night when the car she was riding in was hit by another vehicle. 58 – year old Robert Harris of Ozark is accused of driving drunk and crashing into the car of Ricky Burgess at the intersection of Country Club and Rainbow Drive. Both Harris and Burgess were hurt.
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years old
Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House, Jefferson City, Missouri.Anneecox, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House has also been referred to as the Hagener House or Edward G. Sinclair House. It's located in Jefferson City, Missouri, and was built around 1912.
abc17news.com
Man voices concerns about Grace Lane traffic to Boone County Commission
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jack Donelon, of Columbia, spoke during the public commentary section of a Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to address increased traffic on Grace Lane. "With development, more and more people are using the road and there's no room," Donelon said. "There are children moving into the...
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
Comments / 0