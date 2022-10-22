Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide
NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Hoboken police investigating street scuffle that left three apparently unconscious (VIDEO)
Hoboken police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning caught on video in which at least three men were apparently knocked unconscious near a couple bars and the Hoboken Terminal, authorities said. The 20-second video show people milling about and looking on as one man is knocked out cold by...
Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect
Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
N.J. serial killer faces arraignment for 15-year-old's murder
NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person. Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.
N.J. county arrests dozens of fugitives on outstanding criminal warrants
An October sweep by law enforcement officers through Essex County has resulted in the arrests of 41 suspects on outstanding warrants for crimes ranging from drug possession to sexual assault and murder, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department started knocking on...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
theobserver.com
Kearny man 1 of 4 sentenced in I-78 drug drive-thru ring
A Kearny man was one of four sentenced after they were convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-thru” purchases of heroin, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The illegal...
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say
Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in Newark
Prison sentences for four men convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in NewarkMorristown Minute. An 8-Month Investigation Led to the Seizure of 2 AR-15s, 10 Handguns, 100k bags of Heroin, over a Kilo of Crack and Powder Cocaine, & more than $195k in cash.
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Monday afternoon. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and 17th Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Police said the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police...
Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say
A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton. Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
NJ hospital fired me for breaking off relationship with CEO, woman says in lawsuit
A former employee is suing a Hudson County hospital and its chief executive officer, claiming that she was fired because she broke off seven-month relationship with him that included sex with multiple women inside the hospital. Serafima Isachenko, 30, had worked as an ultrasound technician at Hudson Regional Hospital in...
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homicide detectives investigating deadly Trenton, NJ fire
TRENTON — The circumstances of a fire over the weekend that left a 57-year-old man dead are under investigation, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities identified the victim as Brian Wharton, of Trenton. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on the first block of Summer...
