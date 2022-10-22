ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NBA

5 takeaways as Grizzlies get offensive in victory over Nets

MEMPHIS — Any time a modern NBA game can dust off names such as John Long, Kelly Tripucka and Kiki Vandeweghe, there must be something special going on. That was the case when the Grizzlies topped the Nets Monday night at FedEx Forum. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2022

New Orleans (2-1) returns to the court and the national TV airwaves Tuesday, hosting Dallas (1-1) on TNT at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. https://seatgeek.com/mavericks-at-pelicans-tickets/10-25-2022-new-orleans-louisiana-smoothie-king-center/nba/r/5757309?aid=13146&pid=site-pelicans-sgt2223-team_gb&utm_medium=site&utm_source=pelicans&utm_campaign=sgt2223&utm_content=team_gb. Three Pelicans starters appeared on Monday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/brandon-ingram-out-2-players-questionable-to-play-in-mavericks-game-tuesday. Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Jose Alvarado....
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Jaxson Hayes (elbow) available Sunday for Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Hayes is coming off a torn UCL in his left elbow. But despite that, the medical staff has cleared him to suit up and make his 2022-23 season debut Sunday night. His return will mean fewer opportunities for Willy Hernangomez.
HAYES, LA
WGNO

Talented and deep: Pelicans without trio of starters, edge Dallas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mavericks Fall to New Orleans

Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans were missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111

New Orleans Pelicans (3-1), Dallas Mavericks (1-2) Two second-year pros making just the second starts of their respective NBA careers delivered big performances. In his first non-mop-up time of 2022-23, New Orleans’ rookie lottery pick also produced a slew of notable contributions. New Orleans didn’t have Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson nor Herb Jones, so the Pelicans unleashed an altered set of characters on Dallas. The revamped group posted a dramatic, fun-filled win over a Mavericks team coming off a trip to the Western Conference finals last season. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado made one start apiece last season as rookies, but were called on Tuesday to fill first-string roles due to the multiple injury DNPs. Alvarado helped stake the Pelicans to a 40-point first quarter and an early edge, while Murphy’s impact in the second half was momentous. Another youngster, third-year forward Naji Marshall, made his first start of 2022-23 and responded with a 15-point outing. First-round draft choice Dyson Daniels joined the group by posting 11 points in 22 minutes. The Australia native had not scored in the NBA prior to Tuesday's win.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Kawhi Leonard to miss 2 games due to stiffness in right knee

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as Thursday’s Clippers-Thunder game (8 ET, League Pass), after feeling stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee at pregame shootaround. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Leonard has not suffered a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)

The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/24/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 24, 2022. Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 (OT) A furious rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter allowed New Orleans to force overtime in Sunday’s home...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Gameday Rundown: Once More Against The Raptors

The HEAT and Raptors meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. It will also mark as the second consecutive game against Toronto, with their last matchup played on Saturday in a, 112-109, HEAT win. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 59-38 all-time...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

76ers Host Pacers, Close Homestand | Gameday Report 4/82

The 76ers (0-3) will look to break into the win column Monday, hosting the Indiana Pacers (1-2) on Penn Medicine Court to close their three-game homestand. Saturday’s meeting with the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) was a back-and-forth affair featuring 10 lead changes and 12 ties. The Sixers ultimately fell, 114-105, in the final minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

