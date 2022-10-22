Read full article on original website
Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field
Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
Coach Smart gives credit to Anthony Richardson’s running ability
The Georgia-Florida game is fast approaching. With that in mind, Coach Kirby Smart decided to address the volatility of the Florida Gators quarterback, Anthony Richardson, and explain what he does so well. The third-year signal caller is known for his legs more so than his arm, and the numbers speak...
Georgia vs. Florida 2022 Preview
The stage is set for another colossal showdown between old rivals, as Georgia and Florida renew one of college football’s grand rivalries Saturday from the banks of the mighty St. Johns River in Jacksonville. Both teams, as usual, are coming off open dates. Georgia is riding high. The reigning...
Throw the stats out the window, Stetson Bennett says the Gators ‘are a forced to be reckoned with’
It is officially Florida hate week, so with that may the good times roll. In times past the “Georgia-Florida” game, as called by Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, has definitely been more anticipated. But because of Florida’s production, or lack thereof, and Georgia enters this game favored by 22.5 points.
From The Editor: While the temptation is real, there should be ‘0 (Zero) Looking Ahead’ because anything can happen when the Dawgs and Gators take the field in Jacksonville
Before I jump into the Dawgs annual clash with the Gators, thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the legendary Charley Trippi, who at age 100 passed last week in Athens. Mr. Trippi’s prowess in athletics (both collegiate and professional) was on par with the great olympian Jim Thorpe. Of course, Bulldog fans appreciated Trippi most for his spectacular accomplishments while at our beloved University. Again, everyone at Bulldawg Illustrated sends our condolences and we look forward to bringing our readers a special tribute in our next issue (Georgia-Tennessee).
