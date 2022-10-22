Before I jump into the Dawgs annual clash with the Gators, thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the legendary Charley Trippi, who at age 100 passed last week in Athens. Mr. Trippi’s prowess in athletics (both collegiate and professional) was on par with the great olympian Jim Thorpe. Of course, Bulldog fans appreciated Trippi most for his spectacular accomplishments while at our beloved University. Again, everyone at Bulldawg Illustrated sends our condolences and we look forward to bringing our readers a special tribute in our next issue (Georgia-Tennessee).

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO