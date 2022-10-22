How TCU beat Kansas State 38-28 to take first place in Big 12

Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser’s comments, analysis, reviews of the big plays and more from the Big 12 first-place battle between TCU (6-0) and Kansas State (5-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

KSU qb injured

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez injured in the game; leaves in the first quarter.

Kansas State quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Will Howard both leave game with injuries.

Game updates

(Written with most recent plays, notes, comments at the top)

FOURTH QUARTER KEY PLAYS

TSU 12th possession: TCU runs out the clock. Game over. TCU moves to 7-0, 4-0 and atop the Big 12.

KSU 12th possession: KSU starts at KSU 20. Will Howard throws an interception on first down. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson intercepts the pass at the KSU 36.

TCU 11th possession: TCU begins its drive at TCU 22. KSU’s Josh Hayes is disqualified for targeting with late hit on Max Duggan on the drive. Drive stalls in KSU territory. Horned Frogs punt into end zon with 4 minutes left.

KSU 11th possession: Will Howard returns and drives the Wildcats to the TCU 22, however their 40-yard field goal hits the upright. TCU still leads 38-28 with 8:35 left.

TCU 10th possession: Starts at KSU 30. The Horned Frogs then score on a 9-yard Kendre Miller run. Griffin Kell’s extra point pushes TCU ahead 38-28 with 12:14 remaining. The Horned Frogs have scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 28-10.

KSU 10th possession: Started at TCU 21 (with 25 seconds left in third quarter). The Wildcats are stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the KSU 30. Turn ball back over to TSU.

THIRD QUARTER KEY PLAYS

TCU 9th possession: Starting at the KSU 30, the Horned Frogs get to the KSU 21. However, they are stopped on fourth down. They turn ball over on downs.

KSU 9th possession: Doesn’t last long. Third string quarterback Jake Rubley throws an interception on his first pass. Bud Clark picks it off and returns it to KSU 30.

TSU 8th possession: The Horned Frogs turned the missed field goal into a touchdown quickly. Max Duggan connected with Quentin Johnston on a 55-yard pass play for the touchdown and TCU takes a 31-28 lead (with the extra point) with 3:45 left in the quarter.

KSU 8th possession: Starts at KSU 35. Wildcats drive to the TCU 26 where they miss 44-yard field goal.

TCU 7th possession: The Horned Frogs start at TCU 23. They string together a 13-play, 77-yard drive over 6:39 to score. Kendre Miller’s 2-yard touchdown run gives them the touchdown. Extra point pulls them within 28-24 with 8:12 left in the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER KEY PLAYS:

KSU 7th possession: Wildcats kneel. Half over.

TCU 6th possession: Begins at TCU 9. Horned Frogs march 91 yards on 10 plays, scoring on Max Duggan’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jared Wiley. Extra point pulls cuts Kansas State lead to 28-17 with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

KSU 6th possession: Begins at KSU 46. Drive stalls for first time since early in first quarter. Punts to TCU 9.

TCU 5th possession: Begins at TCU 25. Duggan’s fourth-down pass is incomplete. Ball turns over to Kansas State at KSU 46.

KSU 5th possession: Begins at KSU 32. The Wildcats continue to roll, scoring on their fourth straight possession. This time Deuce Vaughn rushes 47 yards. Extra point gives Wildcats a 28-10 lead with 8:09 left in the second quarter.

TCU 4th possession: Begins at TCU 25. Three-and-out. Punt to KSU 32.

KSU 4th possession: Begins at KSU 45. Wildcats go right down field again, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to Sammy Wheeler. Extra point gives Kansas State a 21-10 lead.

TCU 3rd possession: Starts at TCU 25, ends at TCU 38. Punt to 30. Catch interference penalty gives Wildcats ball at KSU 45.

KSU 3rd possession continues: Will Howard scores on a 1-yard run. Chris Tennant’s extra point gives Wildcats a 14-10 leada on the first play of the quarter.

FIRST QUARTER KEY PLAYS:

KSU 3rd possession: With Adrian Martinez out of the game with injury, KSU backup quarterback Will Howard leads the Wildcats back down . WIldcats are on 1 yard line as time expires in the quarter.

TSU 2nd possession: Starts at TCU 27. Horned Frogs drive to the KSU 25, where Giffin Kell kicks at 43-yard field goal for a 10-7 TCU lead with 4:49 left in quarter.

KSU 2nd possession: Starts at KSU 26. Will Howard replaces a presumably injured quarterback Adrian Martinez. Howard immediately gets the Wildcats in the end zone, scoring on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kade Warner. Chris Tennant’s extra point ties the game 7-7 with 9:08 left in the quarter.

TSU 1st possession: Starts at TCU 17. 13:14 remaining in quarter. TCU quickly gets on scoreboard as Max Duggan connects with Derius Davs on 65-yard touchdown pass, capping a 6-play 83-yard drive in just 2:32. Griffin Kell’s extra point gives TCU a 7-0 lead.

KSU 1st possession: Starts at KSU 25. Adrian Martinez rushes for 19 on first play. Advance to TCU 49, then punt to fair catch at KSU 17.

Stiff breeze: Wind gusting as much as 25 mph. Could play tricks with ball tonight.

Coin flip:

TCU wins toss; chooses to defer. KSU will receive.

Other Big 12 games today

Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) beat Texas (5-3, 3-2), 41-34

Baylor (4-3, 2-2) beat Kansas (5-3, 2-2), 35-23

Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) beat West Virginia (3-4, 1-3), 48-10

Watch it or listen to it

When: Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV: Fox or FS1

Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps

Line: TCU opens as a -4.5 point favorite.

Last meeting: Kansas State defeated TCU 31-12 on Oct. 30, 2021.

Get ready with these preview stories:

Mac Engel column: Culture change at TCU

Why Max Duggan should be in the Heisman race

Reasons why TCU should win (and lose) against Kansas State

How TCU can get into the College Football Championship semifinals

Everything to know about TCU homecoming