THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower 60s. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly with lows in the low 40s. EXTENDED: High pressure just overhead will keep winds very light throughout the day and skies clear into tonight. Clouds begin to increase overnight into Thursday, keeping temperatures a touch cooler on Thursday afternoon in the upper 50s. We'll end the week with more sunshine and highs in the lower 60s on Friday, but we're keeping a close eye on a low pressure system that will track across the southeast over the weekend. That will likely increase cloud cover by Friday night and continue to do so into the weekend. Depending on how far north the low tracks, we could end up with a few showers along or south of I-44 between Saturday night and Sunday. Cloud cover looks more expansive on Sunday, which will keep temperatures near 60 degrees. Heading into next week, the upper pattern becomes a little more west-southwesterly, allowing temperatures to warm back above average. Our next disturbance likely won't arrive until mid-week or later, keeping Mid-Missouri dry to start the week. We'll reach the mid-60s on Monday with Trick-or-Treat temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60. Tuesday will bring warmer temperatures hitting around 70 by late afternoon.

