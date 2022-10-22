Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng have joined the cast of the “Interior Chinatown” series currently in the works at Hulu. The pair join previously announced lead Jimmy O. Yang in the series. It was ordered at Hulu earlier in October, with the streamer also announcing that Taika Waititi had boarded the project to direct the pilot and executive produce. “Interior Chinatown” is based on the book of the same name by Charles Yu. Per the official logline, the show “follows the story of Willis Wu (Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into...

11 MINUTES AGO