SkySports
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Man Utd squad but Raphael Varane out until World Cup
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United's squad for Thursday's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol, but Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup. Ronaldo took part in United training on Tuesday for the first time since being dropped for Saturday's 1-1...
SkySports
Champions League round-up: Benfica end Juve's hopes as PSG hammer Maccabi and RB Leipzig edge Real Madrid
Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this years competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games, the same...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
SkySports
Reporter Notebook: Newcastle's rise and their transfer plans, plus is there now a Premier League 'big seven'?
In his latest Reporter Notebook, Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses Newcastle's rise and how it might affect their transfer plans plus whether we now have a 'big seven' in the Premier League. Following their 2-1 win against Tottenham on Super Sunday, Eddie Howe's side currently sit fourth in the...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has a long-term plan but needs results right away if he is to deliver it
I interviewed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road on his first day as head coach. On that day back in February, he talked about taking the stress out of the situation and focusing on one game at a time. His remit was to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, and...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
SkySports
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Mykhailo Mudryk's stunner ends Hoops European campaign
Celtic's European campaign was ended by a stunning Mykhailo Mudryk strike as they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Ange Postecoglou's side knew they had to beat the Ukrainian side in their final home match in the Champions League to have a chance of dropping into the Europa League.
SkySports
Unai Emery: Aston Villa appoint Villarreal boss as new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking
Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach. Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week. The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed,...
SkySports
Jack Clarke interview: Sunderland's wonder goal, time at Tottenham and Premier League hopes
The trophy probably should have been split eight ways. That is how many Sunderland players were involved in Jack Clarke's September Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner. Eighteen seconds from back to front. Twelve touches taken in total. It was a thing of real footballing beauty, rightfully acknowledged...
SkySports
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
SkySports
West Brom Women to play Derby County at The Hawthorns pitting Mariam Mahmood against Kira Rai
Mariam Mahmood and Kira Rai will go head-to-head at The Hawthorns when West Brom host Derby County Women on November 6. Sky Sports News revealed back in February that West Brom were hosting Derby in the first-ever women's game ever to be played at The Hawthorns, taking place two days before International Women's Day.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Why RL was England star and former Man Utd junior Herbie Farnworth's love
You know the narrative about Herbie Farnworth, right? The talented young footballer, once of the famous Manchester United, who gave it all up to forge a career in the somewhat less glamorous world of rugby league?. Well, not quite. Yes, the Blacko-born former midfielder-cum-winger was good enough to be in...
SkySports
England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries
Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
SkySports
Ousmane Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao - European round-up
Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid. The hosts scored...
SkySports
Coventry 2-2 Rotherham: Late Viktor Gyokeres penalty earns point for Sky Blues
Viktor Gyokeres' stoppage-time penalty earned in-form Coventry a 2-2 home draw against Rotherham in the Championship. The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall's first Millers goal and then Conor Washington. Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres' spot-kick that earned the...
SkySports
Sky Sports Cup semi-finals: Rangers face Spartans, Glasgow City to play Hibernian | Final at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports
Spartans have been drawn to face Rangers while Glasgow City will take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals. Debbi McCulloch's Spartans booked their place in the last four after beating the defending champions Celtic on penalties, while SWPL champions Rangers moved one step closer to reaching their first final in this competition after easing past Motherwell.
SkySports
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough appoint former Man Utd midfielder as head coach
Michael Carrick has been appointed Middlesbrough head coach. The former Manchester United midfielder replaces Chris Wilder, who was dismissed on October 3 following five defeats in the first 11 league games of the season. Carrick will be joined by Jonathan Woodgate as first-team coach, with a further backroom appointment expected...
SkySports
Simon Middleton: Criticism of England's Red Roses was frustrating | 'Australia Rugby World Cup quarter a challenge'
Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton has admitted frustration at the criticism his side received after World Cup victory vs France, while adding the task of facing Australia in the quarters will be a challenge. England defeated tournament debutants Fiji 84-19, France 13-7 and lowly raked South Africa 75-0 en...
SkySports
United States GP: Max Verstappen denies Lewis Hamilton first 2022 win with late overtake as Red Bull clinch constructors' title
Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton his first win of Formula 1 2022 with a late race-clinching overtake in a thrilling United States Grand Prix, as the drivers' world champion helped clinch the constructors' title for Red Bull. A race that included two Safety Cars was turned on its head when...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses stunned by last-second Donnell Wallam lay-up in opening Test against Australia
England's Vitality Roses were stunned by a last-second Donnell Wallam lay-up shot in the opener to a three-Test series against Australia. The visitors drew the match back to 54-54 with 30 seconds to play, before the Diamonds played their centre pass through and, on her international debut, Wallam scored the sensational goal to clinch victory 55-54.
