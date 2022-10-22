ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Mykhailo Mudryk's stunner ends Hoops European campaign

Celtic's European campaign was ended by a stunning Mykhailo Mudryk strike as they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Ange Postecoglou's side knew they had to beat the Ukrainian side in their final home match in the Champions League to have a chance of dropping into the Europa League.
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton

Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries

Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
Ousmane Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao - European round-up

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid. The hosts scored...
Coventry 2-2 Rotherham: Late Viktor Gyokeres penalty earns point for Sky Blues

Viktor Gyokeres' stoppage-time penalty earned in-form Coventry a 2-2 home draw against Rotherham in the Championship. The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall's first Millers goal and then Conor Washington. Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres' spot-kick that earned the...
Sky Sports Cup semi-finals: Rangers face Spartans, Glasgow City to play Hibernian | Final at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports

Spartans have been drawn to face Rangers while Glasgow City will take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals. Debbi McCulloch's Spartans booked their place in the last four after beating the defending champions Celtic on penalties, while SWPL champions Rangers moved one step closer to reaching their first final in this competition after easing past Motherwell.
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough appoint former Man Utd midfielder as head coach

Michael Carrick has been appointed Middlesbrough head coach. The former Manchester United midfielder replaces Chris Wilder, who was dismissed on October 3 following five defeats in the first 11 league games of the season. Carrick will be joined by Jonathan Woodgate as first-team coach, with a further backroom appointment expected...

