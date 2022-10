On paper, Saturday’s games presents a chance for Florida State to start its final stretch of the regular season on the right foot. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) host Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2) at noon (ACC Network) and will do so as significant favorites. The line opened with FSU favored by 18 points Sunday and has ballooned even further in the Seminoles’ favor since, with them now favored by 23 points at most betting websites.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO