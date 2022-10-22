ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people

DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 dead after shooting involving 6 Douglas County deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead after a shooting involving six Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deputies on Wednesday morning. DCSO first tweeted about the incident at 2:38 a.m. According to DCSO, deputies were patrolling the RTD Lincoln Station parking lot, located at 10203 Station Way in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station

An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot remained closed as of 11 a.m. as the suspect's car was still being processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects.. The sheriff's office tweeted a "shelter in place" order for all residents near...
LONE TREE, CO
KXRM

Two charged in connection to Old Stage Road murder

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been charged with Accessory to a Crime in connection to a body found on Old Stage Road in May. The prime suspect was already charged with Second Degree Murder while incarcerated for a different crime. In an update on the case, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man injured after reported shooting on I-225, Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 225 near 6th Avenue, Monday morning. At about 6:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting, according to police. A man had suffered injuries that were not...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225

An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Longmont man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified

We now have the name of a Longmont man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports 40-year-old Zachariah Stamey died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash on the 15000 block of Larimer County Road 43 near Drake on October 18. Police said Stamey, who was wearing a helmet, drifted while rounding a corner and struck the left side of another vehicle. He died at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 2 hurt in Denver house party shooting on Beach Court

Multiple people were shot, including one person who died, in a shooting at a house party on S Beach Court in Denver on Saturday night. No arrests were made the night of the shooting. According to Denver Police Department, police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of S Beach Court, where a male victim was found with gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital to treat injuries connected to the house party shooting, and they are both expected to be OK. Other people at the party were hurt in the shooting but not due to gunshot injuries. They were all considered minor injuries. The cause of the shooting remained under investigation on Sunday, and police had no available information about possible suspects. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy