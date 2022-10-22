Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
alachuachronicle.com
High Springs man sentenced to 19 months in prison on gun charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ricardo Lamar Neal, 31, of High Springs, was sentenced yesterday to 19.65 months in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with credit for 160 days served. Neal was arrested on February 21, 2022, after allegedly confronting a man in...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs
An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
mainstreetdailynews.com
24-hour standoff ends with peaceful arrest
A 24-hour standoff ended peacefully Tuesday when local law enforcement coaxed a man into surrendering from an apartment where he had firearms and bomb making materials. According to a Gainesville Police Department press release, GPD received information on Monday about a man, James Galasso, “who was experiencing a mental health crisis.” The release did not disclose what kind of mental health crisis.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with resisting arrest with violence after biting two deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alicia Tidrea Drayton, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly biting two deputies. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge in reference to a domestic battery call at about 3:50 a.m. this morning. Following...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD’s SWAT and NRT teams successfully resolve mental health crisis with armed subject
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On October 24, 2022, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information about an individual named James Galasso who was experiencing a mental health crisis. It was reported to us that he was in possession of firearms and a potential explosive device. Numerous officers responded and surrounded the...
WCJB
Chiefland teacher released from jail after bringing gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher who was arrested in Levy County is now out of jail after bringing a gun onto school grounds. First-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher, Paige Ehlers, sent two students to her car to get “over-the-counter iron pills” for her, according to a Levy County arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies say
A Fleming Island woman was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting officers and battery on a person 65 years old or older, deputies say. A Fleming Island woman faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a person 65-years or older, deputies said.Getty Images.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office discovers fallen officer from 1893
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial event this week for James George Binnicker, a deputy who was killed in 1893 and is the earliest recorded Line of Duty death for the sheriff’s office. On September 29, 1893, Binnicker was shot by a prisoner he was...
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
Marion County deputy killed in the line of duty to be honored 129 years after his death
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy was shot and killed after taking a carriage ride to supervise a prisoner while he dug up gold to use to pay his attorney. Court records recently uncovered that Deputy James George Binnicker’s death on Sept. 29, 1893 was the first known line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
pasconewsonline.com
Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects
CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City burglar caught in act
Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon pulled over during shooting investigation and arrested for gun possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Zacchaeus Scarborough, 22, was arrested early this morning after deputies pulled him over because they believed he had been involved in a shooting; a loaded firearm was found in the car, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
WCJB
Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning. Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man killed in I-75 single-vehicle accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 55-year-old Lake City man was killed this morning in a single-vehicle accident on I-75 near Gainesville. According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:50 a.m., a semi pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with shingles was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane near the 384 mile marker. For unknown reasons, the truck drifted onto the right shoulder and hit the guard rail. The truck went down the grassy shoulder and hit several trees; the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
