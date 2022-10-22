ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

High Springs man sentenced to 19 months in prison on gun charge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ricardo Lamar Neal, 31, of High Springs, was sentenced yesterday to 19.65 months in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with credit for 160 days served. Neal was arrested on February 21, 2022, after allegedly confronting a man in...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
wuft.org

Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police arrest 18-year-old woman after finding stolen gun, drugs

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a stolen firearm and drugs were allegedly found in her possession. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was in the parking lot at Pavilion Oaks Apartments.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

24-hour standoff ends with peaceful arrest

A 24-hour standoff ended peacefully Tuesday when local law enforcement coaxed a man into surrendering from an apartment where he had firearms and bomb making materials. According to a Gainesville Police Department press release, GPD received information on Monday about a man, James Galasso, “who was experiencing a mental health crisis.” The release did not disclose what kind of mental health crisis.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman charged with resisting arrest with violence after biting two deputies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alicia Tidrea Drayton, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly biting two deputies. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge in reference to a domestic battery call at about 3:50 a.m. this morning. Following...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland teacher released from jail after bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher who was arrested in Levy County is now out of jail after bringing a gun onto school grounds. First-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher, Paige Ehlers, sent two students to her car to get “over-the-counter iron pills” for her, according to a Levy County arrest report.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies

A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
OCALA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City burglar caught in act

Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Convicted felon pulled over during shooting investigation and arrested for gun possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Zacchaeus Scarborough, 22, was arrested early this morning after deputies pulled him over because they believed he had been involved in a shooting; a loaded firearm was found in the car, and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning. Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Lake City man killed in I-75 single-vehicle accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 55-year-old Lake City man was killed this morning in a single-vehicle accident on I-75 near Gainesville. According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 7:50 a.m., a semi pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with shingles was traveling southbound on I-75 in the outside lane near the 384 mile marker. For unknown reasons, the truck drifted onto the right shoulder and hit the guard rail. The truck went down the grassy shoulder and hit several trees; the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAKE CITY, FL

