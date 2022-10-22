Read full article on original website
Rain chances increase Wednesday
This morning is nice and quiet across Central Florida. A weak front is expected to move through the area today which will increase our threat for rain this PM. Highs today reach the mid 80s and are only expected to drop a degree or two behind the front. Rain chances will stay around 30% through tomorrow before dropping to 20% by Friday.
A few showers set to move in over the next few days.
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. A few showers set to move in over the next few days.
Central Florida Zoo reopens for first time after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since the Central Florida Zoo was forced to close due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The zoo reopened on Wednesday. It's been a long time coming, but the zoo's CEO says he, the staff, and the animals are happy to see guests back.
Central Florida pediatric hospitals fill up as RSV surges among kids
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heading into the annual flu season, doctors are urging people to get their kids vaccinated. This year, experts expect the flu to be accompanied by COVID-19 spread and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Doctors at Nemours Children’s Hospital said their emergency rooms have been busy, and...
Where to participate in early voting across Central Florida
Central Florida — Early voting is about to start up in several Central Florida counties. Residents should come prepared with photo and signature identification. Find more information about early voting in different counties below:. Seminole County. Monday, Oct. 24, early voting opens in Seminole County and will be available...
How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. — This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. “I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it’s been, in fact, in my lifetime,” said Steve Lash, owner and general manager of Blue Book Cars, Blue Book Service Center and Holiday Rent-A-Car in Sanford.
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Central Florida school
DELTONA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after officials said he brought a gun to his middle school. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. Officials said the boy asked a classmate if he "wanted to...
Florida governor race: DeSantis, Crist face off in first and only debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants another term in office, and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist used to have the job and now wants it back. On Monday night, the two went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. DeSantis...
Officials: Hurricane Ian damage reported in Florida reaches billions of dollars
Florida residents are continuing to recover from damage caused by Hurricane Ian. People impacted by flooding and property damage have also been applying for FEMA assistance. The Office of Insurance Regulation reports that based on compiled information from claims filed by insurers, the total estimated insurance losses are nearly $7 billion, reaching approximately $6,886,280,085.
Washington state woman attacked by bear in her driveway
TACOMA, Wash. — Chris Busching, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, said he was among those who responded after they were called out for a black bear attack. "She walked out, she let her dog out, walked out the front door. Didn't hear anything, see anything...
Dramatic video: Florida deputy mistakenly shoots man on bridge
A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9. On Monday, the sheriff’s office...
Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
