Hundreds of students attend STEM event at Bridgeport Central High School

Hundreds of students took part in a STEM event at Central High School in Bridgeport Saturday.

Organizers describe STEM Global Action as a "campaign and network of affiliates that advance education for students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math."

Superintendent Mike Testani said he was thrilled to see kids taking part "in hands-on activities that bring the wonder of STEM learning to young minds."

"It was fun because we got to play around -- and also learn,” student Lucas Rivera.