New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.

The city and the state plan involves adding more police officers, more cameras and more mental health care.

"We'll do whatever we can, whatever is necessary to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "What we're announcing here today is a beefing up police presence on the subway platforms and cars.”

Hochul, Adams and the MTA announced their new “three Cs” approach to dealing with the recent surge of attacks on the subway and buses: Cops, cameras and care.

With money from the state's public emergency fund, the NYPD will add 1,200 extra overtime shifts at 300 stations.

The MTA police will also take over four major railway hubs to allow an additional 100 NYPD officers to patrol the subway system.

"I think it's important that we do deploy our officers so people do feel safe and hopefully we can deter that behavior or prevent that behavior," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Train conductors will now also let riders know when police officers are onboard and on the platform.

MTA police, NYPD officers and EMTs will now receive more training to better deal with people who are experiencing homelessness and those with mental health issues.

"We'll be focusing on the most severely mentally ill individuals," Hochul said and also pledged to create two new in-patient units for people who suffer from severe mental illness by adding a total of 50 beds.

Last month, the MTA and Hochul announced that every subway car will be equipped with two security cameras by 2025.

"The bottom line is that we need people to feel safe on the subway system," Adams added.

They hope these new measures will help to bring ridership back to pre-pandemic levels.

PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement that adding more police to the subway system will not fix the overarching issues facing the subway system.

Comments / 99

TWPPYO
3d ago

Desparation has set in. Empty election promises. Had she wanted to solve the crime problem she could have done it months agoPlease VOTE her out!!

Reply(5)
60
arim spilut
3d ago

hahahaha..2 weeks b4 elections. meanwhile crime has been increasing since she took office. this administration is a joke.

Reply
51
fern NYC
3d ago

Lil Adams talking smack now cause if Zeldin takes over hes in for a rough road ahead… no more clubs and celebrity partys

Reply(1)
33
 

