Philly nonprofit celebrates work against violence at fundraising gala

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An area nonprofit that recently received a grant from Sixers star Joel Embiid for their work against violence hosted a fundraising gala Friday night in Kensington.

Two years ago, Kameron Davis says his life looked a lot different. He was caught up in the legal system.

"When YEAH Philly offered me a job to get out of jail, that’s what just started everything," he recalled.

Now, Davis says his life is peaceful. He has a job helping others in need as a residential aide at a shelter. And on Friday, he was honored by YEAH Philly, an anti-violence organization based in West Philadelphia.

"Having to speak to people, I've did that probably twice in my whole life. I'm not used to doing it," he said. "So yeah, it's different. They challenge me though. So that's what it takes to even be different, do different stuff."

Co-founder and associate director James Aye says that's what the night at Kensington's FAME event space was about — celebrating Davis and the other dozens of lives that his group has changed.

"Kam is extremely special to us. He's one of our first referrals. He was incarcerated at the time. And, you know, despite he’s presumed innocent until found guilty, which he never was, he ended up having to go through a system for over a year, ultimately, for his case to be dismissed," Aye explained.

Kameron Davis was one of the honorees at YEAH Philly's gala Friday night in Kensington. Photo credit Antionette Lee/KYW Newsradio

"So just like, not counting our young people out and [giving] them all the support and love that they need. Kam is an example of when you do that the right way and you are intentional about it, that they'll be successful despite some potential bumps along the way, and they'll respect you for your support."

YEAH Philly , which stands for Youth Empowerment Advancement Hangout, is still fairly new, founded in 2018. But the nonprofit is succeeding at helping youth caught in the cycle of poverty and violence. Three out of four young people that enter their program have avoided getting arrested again. They've helped more than half of them get out of the legal system completely.

"We take young people's experiences, and bring them to the table to help be the voice and explain what's really needed, especially in Philadelphia, during a time like this," said Aye.

Attendee Mark Jones says he felt obligated to come because he observed the work they do with Philadelphia youth.

"I see the hard work every day that everybody in the building, Kendra [Van De Water, executive director], James, all the employees there do with their children, when I come into the site. YEAH Philly is a powerful, impactful team that helps with troubled youth — you don't have to be in trouble. Just being in that area and being in the city of Philadelphia, if it's something they can do for you, they're gonna do it for you," he said.

"That's what makes them important to the city, because a lot of people aren't doing that right now. That's what we actually need."

While YEAH Philly is grateful for the grant from Joel Embiid , organizers say they're still seeking additional donations to do their important work on the ground.

