GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters
YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday. “He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43....
Additional hours provided for Cumberland County voters to hand-deliver ballots
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has added additional hours for residents to hand-deliver their voted mail-in or absentee ballot for the General Election, at the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle. According to a press release, these include:. Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Open until 7 p.m....
The Civic Club of Harrisburg will dedicate its garden in a fitting tribute to women of Central PA | Social Views
The women of the Harrisburg region have been a driving force throughout its history, but they haven’t always gotten the recognition they deserve. The Civic Club of Harrisburg is about to change that. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the club that history says included “some of the best ladies of...
York County woman sentenced for trafficking meth
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old woman from York was sentenced Monday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Nicole Botterbusch was stopped in a vehicle in York County on July 2, 2020, with her codefendant Jeremy Michael Kohler and over 400 grams of methamphetamine, according […]
Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County. According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions. Wilson says the incident...
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
lebtown.com
Lebanon City and IRS resolve police Medicare withholding issue
Lebanon City Council learned at last night’s monthly meeting that the city and the Internal Revenue Service have come to an agreement that resolves the city’s failure since 1985 to withhold Medicare tax from police officers’ paychecks. An IRS audit in August discovered that the city had...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Veterans Village set to receive a major donation in upcoming event
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’
The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
York County's historic Shoe House is officially available for renters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a shoe? The Haines Shoe House can now be your short-term vacation rental!. Located at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam Township, York County, the house has been converted for the ultimate mini-getaway. Listed on VRBO,...
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
Bill in Harrisburg could change how insurance prior authorization works for you
By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Have you ever wondered who's controlling your medical care: your doctor or your insurance company?It's common practice for health insurance companies to require prior authorization before approving a medical procedure. But how that authorization happens could soon change.Chip Hummer, a Philadelphia-area surgeon who's been leading the statewide effort, has one complaint."An awful lot of time seeking approval for medically necessary care," Hummer said.Time is money."And that's not money that's being spent on patient care," the doctor said.Because of required insurance prior authorizations. Hummer says part of the problem is who's making the decision."It's...
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
WGAL
Elizabethtown School District Board considers removing controversial book from library
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown school board in Lancaster County is considering whether to remove a book from the school library. "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews is being discussed at a meeting Tuesday evening. Some people want the book banned because of sexually explicit...
lebtown.com
Two boroughs split $300,000 in grant funds to reduce environmental damage
Two Lebanon County municipalities will split $300,000 in Pennsylvania grant money to use on projects to protect the local watershed. Palmyra and Myerstown boroughs will each receive $150,000 from the Watershed Restoration Protection Program of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program is funded through the impact fee paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers for fracking in the Marcellus Shale region.
CosmoProf informs state it will lay off 57 people at distribution center
A distribution center in Schuylkill County is closing. Beauty supply retailer, CosmoProf has informed the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that its distribution center at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norweigian Township near Pottsville is closing. The company said in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice...
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
local21news.com
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
abc27.com
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
