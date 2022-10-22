By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Have you ever wondered who's controlling your medical care: your doctor or your insurance company?It's common practice for health insurance companies to require prior authorization before approving a medical procedure. But how that authorization happens could soon change.Chip Hummer, a Philadelphia-area surgeon who's been leading the statewide effort, has one complaint."An awful lot of time seeking approval for medically necessary care," Hummer said.Time is money."And that's not money that's being spent on patient care," the doctor said.Because of required insurance prior authorizations. Hummer says part of the problem is who's making the decision."It's...

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO