York County, PA

abc27 News

York County woman sentenced for trafficking meth

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old woman from York was sentenced Monday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Nicole Botterbusch was stopped in a vehicle in York County on July 2, 2020, with her codefendant Jeremy Michael Kohler and over 400 grams of methamphetamine, according […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon City and IRS resolve police Medicare withholding issue

Lebanon City Council learned at last night’s monthly meeting that the city and the Internal Revenue Service have come to an agreement that resolves the city’s failure since 1985 to withhold Medicare tax from police officers’ paychecks. An IRS audit in August discovered that the city had...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Veterans Village set to receive a major donation in upcoming event

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’

The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bill in Harrisburg could change how insurance prior authorization works for you

By: KDKA-TV's Seth Kaplan HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Have you ever wondered who's controlling your medical care: your doctor or your insurance company?It's common practice for health insurance companies to require prior authorization before approving a medical procedure. But how that authorization happens could soon change.Chip Hummer, a Philadelphia-area surgeon who's been leading the statewide effort, has one complaint."An awful lot of time seeking approval for medically necessary care," Hummer said.Time is money."And that's not money that's being spent on patient care," the doctor said.Because of required insurance prior authorizations. Hummer says part of the problem is who's making the decision."It's...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Two boroughs split $300,000 in grant funds to reduce environmental damage

Two Lebanon County municipalities will split $300,000 in Pennsylvania grant money to use on projects to protect the local watershed. Palmyra and Myerstown boroughs will each receive $150,000 from the Watershed Restoration Protection Program of the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The program is funded through the impact fee paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers for fracking in the Marcellus Shale region.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
