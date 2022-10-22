ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC

Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Community Invited to Join Event on Fetal and Infant Mortality on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Hosted By Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Montgomery County Council press release: On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Councilmember Andrew Friedson will co-host a virtual event titled “Why Everyone Should Be Concerned About Fetal and Infant Mortality,” with speakers and panelists from the Montgomery County Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Board Community Action Team, Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Aaliyah in Action, and the African American Health Program. Sign up at http://bit.ly/FIMPanel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
multihousingnews.com

RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community

The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
MARYLAND STATE
Lodging

Home to Hospitality: Marriott Expansion Strengthens Montgomery County, Maryland’s Role as Industry Hub

The world’s largest hotelier has invested $600 million in a newly opened global headquarters and hotel campus, solidifying Montgomery County, Maryland, as a center for the hospitality industry. “Unveiling our new global headquarters is an exceptional way to celebrate our 95 years of culture and innovation,” said Marriott International...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL

Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary

A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
BLADENSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium

Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD

Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy