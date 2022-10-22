Read full article on original website
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
mocoshow.com
Community Invited to Join Event on Fetal and Infant Mortality on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Hosted By Councilmember Andrew Friedson
Montgomery County Council press release: On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Councilmember Andrew Friedson will co-host a virtual event titled “Why Everyone Should Be Concerned About Fetal and Infant Mortality,” with speakers and panelists from the Montgomery County Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Board Community Action Team, Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Aaliyah in Action, and the African American Health Program. Sign up at http://bit.ly/FIMPanel.
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
multihousingnews.com
RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community
The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
Lodging
Home to Hospitality: Marriott Expansion Strengthens Montgomery County, Maryland’s Role as Industry Hub
The world’s largest hotelier has invested $600 million in a newly opened global headquarters and hotel campus, solidifying Montgomery County, Maryland, as a center for the hospitality industry. “Unveiling our new global headquarters is an exceptional way to celebrate our 95 years of culture and innovation,” said Marriott International...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
More than 500 DC voters sent incorrect ballot, adding to string of voting issues across the DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With midterm elections right around the corner, voters are gearing up to head to the polls or mail in their ballots; but incorrect ballots were sent out to D.C. voters just a little over a week before early voting starts here in the District. D.C. is the latest area to […]
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium
WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
Election Day: What you'll see on your ballot for the Montgomery Co. Council race
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Election Day is Nov. 8 and the Montgomery County Board of Elections has already begun counting mail-in ballots. Here's what Marylanders can expect to see on their ballot when they come to the Montgomery County Council and Council At Large races. County Council At Large.
In Howard County, Ball and Kittleman aren’t hugging anymore
After Democrat Calvin Ball defeated the incumbent Republican, Allan Kittleman, in the 2018 race for Howard County executive, Kittleman traveled to Ball’s election night... The post In Howard County, Ball and Kittleman aren’t hugging anymore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Amazon holding hiring event, looking to fill 300+ jobs in Hagerstown area
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Amazon said it is looking to fill 4,600 positions in Maryland, including more than 300 in the Hagerstown area. To that end, the company said it would hold a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Hagerstown, located at 1718 Underpass Way. It’s part of […]
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
