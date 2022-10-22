Read full article on original website
Related
dekalbcountyonline.com
Historic Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Takes Place October 26th-30th
The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee would like to welcome you to the 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The Sycamore Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display electronic entry forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212408041839049 until Tuesday Oct. 25th or register in person on Wednesday October 26th between Noon and 9 PM. Join us...
nrgmediadixon.com
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
Machesney Park auto shop holds ‘Trunk or Treat’
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A bunch of Halloween events took place this weekend, so local kids dressed up and got as much candy as they could. Carz R’ Us held their annual “Trunk or Treat” in Machesney Park Sunday afternoon. Families went to see the shop, as well as get candy and have fun […]
100fmrockford.com
Calling all Rockford filmmakers: 815horts seeks submissions for inaugural event
ROCKFORD — Filmmakers in the city have the chance to have their work highlighted in an upcoming event. 815horts, which is word play on the city’s primary area code and the short nature of the films, will showcase submissions from local filmmakers Dec. 10 at Rockford Public Library’s Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St.
CD Source fire was electrical; owner ‘super grateful’ for community support
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of CD Source says the cause of the fire that destroyed his landmark building last month was electrical. “It was (a) faulty battery charger, or possibly stain sponges that spontaneously combusted,” Brian Bowman said of the Sept. 20 fire at his building, the old Park Theatre at 5723 N. […]
Here Are The Awesome Family-Friendly Shows Coming to Rockford Next Year
Big things are happening in Rockford next year with a handful of great family-friendly shows coming to the city! We’re so excited to see the return of some big-name shows to the area. We’ve put together a list of the upcoming shows happening in 2023, and one show this year, and how you can grab tickets to them!
100fmrockford.com
Sign your name to a piece of the future Rockford Public Library
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Public Library is building a new main branch in downtown and you can sign your name to a piece of the building’s history. The public is invited to sign a 30-foot long steel beam that will be placed on top of the structural steel network on the new main library at 215 N. Wyman St.
Loves Park autism center holds sensory friendly ‘trunk or treat’
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A lot of Halloween events took place in the stateline on Saturday, including one held by the Superhero Center for Autism. The Loves Park non-profit made sure that the “trunk or treat” was sensory friendly. They had other items in addition to candy, such as Chicago-style hot dogs and an […]
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Reads kicks off 21st year of volunteer-led literacy program
ROCKFORD — A program that works to bolster second grade students’ literacy and foster a love of reading kicked off its 21st year on Tuesday at Gregory Elementary School. Rockford Rotary President Kathy Kwiat-Hess read “We Are In a Book” by Mo Willems to students in the school library and then asked them about other books they’ve read and enjoyed. Hands shot up from the students, many who told Kwiat-Hess about other books they’ve read from the same author.
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park
Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
100fmrockford.com
‘Changing lives’: Program that helps students with disabilities land jobs celebrates success
ROCKFORD — A program that helps students with disabilities navigate their way into the workforce is celebrating its latest success stories. Project Search is a one-year program hosted by RAMP that helps students explore possible careers and gain hands-on training through a combination of classroom instruction and on-the-job internship. The goal is for students to land competitive jobs in their home community.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
CHICAGO - A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. "No one knows the child better than the parent and if they feel like something is...
MyStateline.com
One more thing: This is my Brave
Our fan of the week question is now live, and we are asking you what is your favorite holiday? Get those answers in for your chance to be our fan of the week. There’s also an awesome show called ‘This is my Brave’ that has been going all over the country and has recently stopped in Dekalb Il. The show focuses on mental health and allows people to share their stories on overcoming depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, eating disorders, sexual assault, alcoholism, and so much more. You can learn more at Thisismybrave.org.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
100fmrockford.com
New look of Rockford IceHogs mascot spurs petition, memes and #notmyHammy hashtags
ROCKFORD — The portly piggy that serves as the Rockford IceHogs mascot hit the gym this fall. The costumed character was shown ditching junk food and working out at Peak Sports Club in a four-part video series dubbed Hammy’s Health Journey. In the end, it concluded that “Hammy has transformed his life for the better.”
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
First round playoff dates/kickoff times set for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is locked in. Here are the dates and the starting times for the games this weekend involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND7A#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2) Friday at 6:30#23 DeKalb (6-3) […]
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert On The West Side
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Comments / 0