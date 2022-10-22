Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes woman sought
Delaware State Police have issued warrants for the arrest of a Lewes woman. Police say Nancy Martino, 56, is wanted on several active warrants in connection with two felony criminal warrants issued by Troop 7. Martino is described as a white female, about 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Cape Gazette
Truck crashes into Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck
A truck crashed into the Sea Esta 2 motel in Long Neck Oct. 23, damaging the building. The crash happened about 9:30 p.m., when a black Chevrolet Avalanche truck ran off Rudder Road near Long Neck Road, said officials with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. Officials said no one...
Cape Gazette
Daniel Richard Rayne, retired truck driver
Daniel “June” Richard Rayne, 77, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born Jan. 10, 1945, son of the late Daniel and Janie C. Griffin. Daniel received his early education from the Selbyville School. He retired...
Cape Gazette
William Anthony Buron, Marine Corps veteran
William Anthony Buron, 86, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, while residing at Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. William was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Irvington, N.J., to Raoul Buron and Mary Queenan-Buron. He spent his childhood in Rahway, N.J., and graduated from Rahway High School. Over the years, he resided in Colonia and Brick, N.J., as well as Ormond Beach, Fla. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and National Security Agency. His lifetime career was working for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Cape Gazette
Carl J. Caratozzolo, had adventurous nature
Carl J. Caratozzolo, 79, of Milton, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice Center in Wilmington. He was born Nov. 27, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Joseph and Josephine Caratozzolo. Carl grew up in Brooklyn but spent most of his adult life in the...
Cape Gazette
DART to offer free rides to Sea Witch for food drive donations Oct. 29
For the upcoming Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, DART will be offering free parking, free express bus service from the Lewes Transit Center and Rehoboth Park & Ride, and free rides on Route 201 to the festivities all day Saturday, Oct. 29. To kick off the 25th anniversary of...
Cape Gazette
Beebe applies to build hybrid adult/pediatric emergency facility near Millsboro
Beebe Healthcare announced Oct. 21 that it has submitted an application to the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department near Millsboro. The hybrid emergency department is planned to be housed in Beebe’s forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the...
Cape Gazette
Barbara Joan Cannon, State Farm retiree
Barbara Joan Cannon, 86, of Frankford, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1936, in Wilmington, daughter of the late Bernard and Martha (Brady) McDermott. Barbara was the youngest of 12 children and she lived most of her life in...
Cape Gazette
It’s Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!
It's the last weekend of October and that can only mean one thing in Rehoboth Beach. That's right, it's time once again for the annual Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, the biggest party of the year in the "Nation's Summer Capital." Now a three-day event that remains highlighted by...
Cape Gazette
B Mack a repeat winner at Darby Dash 5K
The second annual Darby Dash 5K held Oct. 15 at Cape Henlopen State Park was a small race in honor of a large dog. Seventy runners and several dogs pawed and crawled around the course. A hundred doughnuts were brought by Lori Yanacek, who represented a team of three people and four dogs.
Cape Gazette
Celebrating Halloween like a Viking at Brimming Horn
Brimming Horn Meadery hosted its Mead O’Ween Spooktacular Oct. 22 at 28615 Lewes Georgetown Highway near Milton. Among the many meads available was Swamp Water, released for the fifth anniversary of Ogre’s Grove, a local comic shop. Festivities included an adult costume contest, unique vendors and live music.
Cape Gazette
Virginia Lee Ellingsworth, enjoyed traveling, working
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Ellingsworth, 80, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born July 27, 1942, daughter of the late Ella Mae and Edward Purcell. Ginny had a love for traveling with her family on vacations, and traveling to...
Cape Gazette
Judith Ann Malesky, longtime cashier
Judith “Judy” Ann Malesky, 79, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 1943, to the late Francis Hughes and Dorothy Souder. Judy worked as a cashier for more than 30 years and...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
Cape Gazette
Stell Parker Selby is a role model for many
I am the very proud first-through-third grade teacher of Stell Parker Selby. I taught her in a DuPont-built, wooden two-room school on Route 16 in Milton. The school was called 196-C. The ‘C’ indicated that the school served colored students. This was during the era of segregation in the Delaware school system from the 1950s to 1960s.
Cape Gazette
Barrows & Associates welcomes Melanie Jett to its team
Barrows & Associates of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty in Rehoboth Beach announced that Melanie Jett will join the firm as client care coordinator. With over a decade of experience in customer service and nine years in property management, the native of Montgomery County, Md., brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.
Cape Gazette
ACLU and Lewes library to host LGBTQ+ rights event Nov. 1
In celebration of Transgender Awareness month and the launch of a new LGBTQ+ resource in Delaware, the Lewes Public Library and American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware will present an evening of public discussion on LGBTQ+ rights at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the library, and streamed online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding hosts barn dance
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding held its Sixth Annual Barn Dance Oct. 16 at its indoor arena near Milton. Guests dined on barbecue from Whole Roast BBQ Services and danced to live music by the Mason Dixon Band. Activities included a bull-riding competition, live and silent auctions, a bourbon tasting bar,...
Cape Gazette
Smyk committed to constituents
I recently asked Steve Smyk for help to obtain funding support for the Oil Spill Response Vessel DelRiver. The OSRV DelRiver is a 166-foot vessel docked at the University of Delaware pier in Lewes and is owned and operated by the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative, a not-for-profit oil spill response cooperative. DBRC responds to oil spills on the waters of Delaware Bay and River, and off the Delaware coast.
Cape Gazette
Project to remove canal embankments begins again in Lewes
After a pause for the spring and summer fisheries season, a Delaware Department of Transportation contractor is back at work to remove the bridge structure from the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at the former location of the Lewes railroad swing bridge. The historic structure was removed from the site Feb. 15 and relocated to a permanent historical display area at the end of American Legion Road.
