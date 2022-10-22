William Anthony Buron, 86, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, while residing at Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. William was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Irvington, N.J., to Raoul Buron and Mary Queenan-Buron. He spent his childhood in Rahway, N.J., and graduated from Rahway High School. Over the years, he resided in Colonia and Brick, N.J., as well as Ormond Beach, Fla. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and National Security Agency. His lifetime career was working for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO