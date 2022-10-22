ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report

Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby "control" streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

LI girl, 12, missing for days

Suffolk County police asked for the public's help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family's home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Halloween safety

Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
grocerydive.com

Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’

In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods' new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. "I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library

Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother's worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin

Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

Understanding NYC subway crime trends

An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City's transit system, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC

Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Paranormal activities and more to explore at Manhattan’s Morris-Jumel Mansion

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — For New Yorkers drawn to the paranormal, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights is a must-see spot. The Manhattan museum is touted as the borough’s oldest-surviving residence. Within its hallowed halls are centuries of history — and possibly ghosts.  Adrian Sexton and Megan Lynch, the mansion’s school program manager and […]
MANHATTAN, NY

