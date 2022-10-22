Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report
Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found. Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost …. Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found....
pix11.com
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and help children in need
In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero of sorts, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in her community in need. East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway …. In a...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
thezoereport.com
I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort
Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m. The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in […]
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
WHERE'S LAURA? 34-year-old Staten Island woman missing for 3 days
Police are asking for the public’s assistance with finding a 34-year-old Staten Island woman who has been missing since Friday morning.
pix11.com
LI girl, 12, missing for days
Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
pix11.com
Halloween safety
Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating. Safety is a top concern for parents this Halloween. Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia has the checklist for parents to keep kids safe while trick or treating.
grocerydive.com
Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’
In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods’ new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. “I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,”...
pix11.com
Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library
Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art. Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library. Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s...
pix11.com
Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin
Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Breaking down the governor’s race debate between …. Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] New York City's Strangest Apartment: $1850 to Live Inside a Laundromat
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting spaces and apartments. Today we tour the strangest apartment in New York City a laundromat. via Caleb Simpson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid...
pix11.com
Understanding NYC subway crime trends
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Mott Haven subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Understanding NYC subway crime trends. An assailant punched...
Staten Island forecast: Here’s what to expect for this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainstorms are expected to linger on Staten Island this week as dreary conditions persist on the borough. Periods of rain Sunday night will be followed by a likely drizzle between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. before showers again become likely after 2 a.m. early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC
Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
Paranormal activities and more to explore at Manhattan’s Morris-Jumel Mansion
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — For New Yorkers drawn to the paranormal, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights is a must-see spot. The Manhattan museum is touted as the borough’s oldest-surviving residence. Within its hallowed halls are centuries of history — and possibly ghosts. Adrian Sexton and Megan Lynch, the mansion’s school program manager and […]
'Missing' investigates Leanne Marie Hausberg - a New York girl who vanished
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.
