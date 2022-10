Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato are currently in the midst of their Galaxy Grass x Cosmic Country fall tour. The two bands stopped at Park City Music Hall in Bridgeport, CT on Sunday, where they each played their own set and collaborated on stage, with Dwellers banjoist Torrin Daniels joining Donato and his band Cosmic Country for a couple tunes including Tony Rice‘s “Freeborn Man” and “Blue Skies” by Irving Berlin.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO