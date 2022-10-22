Read full article on original website
Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans
Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live
Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick
Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Kentucky showcase event scratches Kanye West's Donda Academy from the lineup
On the same day adidas announced it was ending its relationship with Kanye West due to his recent anti-Semitic comments, a high school basketball event in Kentucky also attempted to distance itself from the controversial entertainer. Scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Play-By-Play Classic announced Tuesday...
Cole Martin, nation's No. 5 athlete, firmly committed to Oregon, but Louisville making strong push
Basha High School (Arizona) four-star cornerback Cole Martin, the nation's No. 5 athlete, has been committed to the Oregon Ducks for months. And his dad, Demetrice Martin, is the passing game coordinator/cornerback coach for Dan Lanning in Eugene. So it may surprise some people that his ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 8 Pitt Defeats Rival No. 2 Louisville in Five Sets to Take Top Spot in the ACC
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt took down No. 2 Louisville in an exhilarating, five set thriller Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,696 at Fitzgerald Field House, to sit atop the ACC. The Panthers (20-2 overall, 10-0 ACC) win is their 12th straight overall and the first...
Louisville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Male High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00. The Eastern High School football team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight
Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
Takeaways From Louisville MBB's 2022 Red-White Scrimmage
Sunday served as the public's first view of the 2022-23 Cardinals squad.
Gallery: Louisville Live, Red-White Scrimmage
It was a loaded weekend for the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
Wave 3
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
Louisville breaks ground on West End Waterfront Park expansion
Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation broke ground Monday on the expansion of Waterfront Park into Louisville’s West End. State and city leaders say they hope it will help bridge the geographic racial divide that separates the city.
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
wdrb.com
Police: carjacking victim shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was hospitalized after he was shot several times during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
