NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
Various News: Rock & John Cena Getting New DC-Related Merchandise, The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Released
The Rock and John Cena are getting new merchandise related to their DC live-action characters. PWInsider reports that Hallmark is releasing a Black Adam holiday ornament featuring the Rock’s character from the newly-released film, while Cryptozoic Entertainment will release a statue inspired by John Cena’s Peacemaker, featuring the titular character in a pose from the dance that is featured in the opening credits of the HBO Max series.
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley
Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT
The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Nine Results: The Great Muta Appears, TV Title Tournament Continues
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour, which included a surprise appearance from the Great Muta. Muta helped Toru Yano advance in the TV title tournament by misting Great-O-Khan. Ren Narita also advanced by pinning Tomohiro Ishii. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DOUKI was forced to miss the event due to a fever. Here are results, via Fightful:
Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk
– During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed how once considered changing his hair by dying it pink and using a mohawk for his run in WWE. Ultimately, it didn’t work out after Hart was told that he didn’t have the right hair to pull off the look.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below. *PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley. *Shane...
Tonight’s NWA Velvet After Dark Lineup: Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix, Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane
– FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix. * Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. * Rolando Freeman vs....
WWE News: Lita on Women Headlining Last Night’s Raw, Apollo Crews Wants the NXT Championship
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita tweeted on last night’s Raw main event, featuring Bayley vs. Bianca Belair. She wrote, “Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?” You can check out that tweet below:. – After winning his casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc,...
Shawn Michaels On Why NXT Halloween Havoc Women’s Title Match Had A Cinematic Portion, Says They Won’t Do It A Lo
The NXT Women’s Title Match at NXT Halloween Havoc had a cinematic portion of it, and Shawn Michaels discussed why they went that route. The start of the Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre match took place in a haunted house and saw Fyre drive off with Rose, eventually making their way to the arena for the live component and Michaels talked about the reasoning behind that, why it the format won’t be used too often and more during the post-show media call. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
