NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation

The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Various News: Rock & John Cena Getting New DC-Related Merchandise, The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Released

The Rock and John Cena are getting new merchandise related to their DC live-action characters. PWInsider reports that Hallmark is releasing a Black Adam holiday ornament featuring the Rock’s character from the newly-released film, while Cryptozoic Entertainment will release a statue inspired by John Cena’s Peacemaker, featuring the titular character in a pose from the dance that is featured in the opening credits of the HBO Max series.
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn

NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley

Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT

The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Nine Results: The Great Muta Appears, TV Title Tournament Continues

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour, which included a surprise appearance from the Great Muta. Muta helped Toru Yano advance in the TV title tournament by misting Great-O-Khan. Ren Narita also advanced by pinning Tomohiro Ishii. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DOUKI was forced to miss the event due to a fever. Here are results, via Fightful:
Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk

– During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed how once considered changing his hair by dying it pink and using a mohawk for his run in WWE. Ultimately, it didn’t work out after Hart was told that he didn’t have the right hair to pull off the look.
AEW News: Renee Paquette Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– Renee Paquette appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can check out the episode of the RJ City-hosted series below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal ( UC Berkeley). Then I will...
Shawn Michaels On Why NXT Halloween Havoc Women’s Title Match Had A Cinematic Portion, Says They Won’t Do It A Lo

The NXT Women’s Title Match at NXT Halloween Havoc had a cinematic portion of it, and Shawn Michaels discussed why they went that route. The start of the Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre match took place in a haunted house and saw Fyre drive off with Rose, eventually making their way to the arena for the live component and Michaels talked about the reasoning behind that, why it the format won’t be used too often and more during the post-show media call. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

