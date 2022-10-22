Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO