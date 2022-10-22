ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville

Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI
superhits106.com

2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque

Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
DUBUQUE, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. ﻿ Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Dane County Sheriff’s deputy shoots and kills suspect in Oregon

A suspect being pursued by the Dane County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed by an officer in Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 23. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street at about 11 a.m. They and other local agencies began searching the area for an individual who was alleged to have committed “several weapons violations in recent days,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department. The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department. The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out...
FITCHBURG, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
superhits106.com

Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle

Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
DUBUQUE, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa

(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two fires destroy houses in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

MPD searching for motorcyclists

Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy