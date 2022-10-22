Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville
Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
superhits106.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
oregonobserver.com
Dane County Sheriff’s deputy shoots and kills suspect in Oregon
A suspect being pursued by the Dane County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed by an officer in Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 23. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street at about 11 a.m. They and other local agencies began searching the area for an individual who was alleged to have committed “several weapons violations in recent days,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said.
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says
OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, destroyed two structures and shook the neighborhood, the Oregon Area Fire Department...
nbc15.com
Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
nbc15.com
Stolen car found several blocks away from owner in Brodhead, interior heavily damaged
BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Brodhead Police located a stolen car several blocks away from its owner on Sunday. At around 4:15 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of East 9th Avenue (CTH T) and 13th Street after receiving a report of occupants throwing items from a car onto the street before fleeing.
nbc15.com
MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department. The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in...
nbc15.com
2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department. The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of...
superhits106.com
Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle
Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
nbc15.com
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are gauging the structural integrity of a building in downtown Brodhead after a massive fire tore through it Sunday afternoon. Officials re-opened the road in front of the building late Monday afternoon. They had closed the road in fears that the building might collapse. “The...
nbc15.com
Two fires destroy houses in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
Crews from 10 different departments extinguish fire in downtown Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Three businesses were left damaged Sunday after a fire in downtown Brodhead. Crews were sent to the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue at around 3:25 p.m. after multiple callers reported a fire. Police said that there were people living above one of the businesses, but they were able to get out safely. The other businesses were...
nbc15.com
MPD searching for motorcyclists
Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman. Updated:...
nbc15.com
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
