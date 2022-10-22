Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
AEW hands Matt Hardy another Twist of Fate in 2022
Matt Hardy’s AEW run has been a weird one. Debuting in the promotion’s first show without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardy began Broken, had that idea squashed by Tony Khan, who is notoriously not a fan of supernatural angels, and then bounced around from gimmick to gimmick – literally – looking for something that would fit. He tried being all about the Big Money, assembling a family office to help manage other wrestlers – while earning a cut of their profits – tried to stick to that “Matter Of Facts,” and even reunited Team Extreme with his brother Jeff but time after time, his efforts were undermined by cruel twists of fate, and his efforts came up short as a result.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
Comments / 0