Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah
Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
iheart.com
New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death
Leslie Jordan was experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death on Monday, October 24th. According to TMZ, the actor had also made an appointment with a cardiologist. Sources close to Jordan told the outlet that he had been experiencing shortness of breath for the last three...
Comments / 0