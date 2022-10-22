Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson's tough start to season continues, hit with first career ejection after spat with Devin Booker
Klay Thompson has had a pretty tough start to the season. Entering Tuesday's game against the Suns, the Warriors guard was averaging 14 points on 40-percent shooting, including 34 percent from 3. With two points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-5 from 3, against Phoenix, those shooting numbers fell 35 percent overall and 21 percent from 3.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
CBS Sports
How Russell Westbrook's poor shooting doomed Lakers' late-game offense against Blazers en route to 0-3 start
With 4:42 remaining in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James made a driving layup and got fouled in the process. The two points put Los Angeles up by seven, and with a free throw still to come, that lead would swell to eight. Before James shot that free throw, though, Russell Westbrook re-entered the game off the bench. Aside from the impending free throw, the Lakers would score just six total points for the rest of the game. Portland scored 16 to secure the victory.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) is getting close to rejoining the action, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Bertans has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest versus the Pelicans but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role for the Mavs again in 2022-23. After being acquired by the team via trade last season, Bertans averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over 13.9 minutes per game in his 22 appearances.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
CBS Sports
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Sprains MCL in Week 7 win
Davis sprained his MCL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Davis wasn't officially ruled out at any point, but he spent the entire second half on the sidelines and finished the game without a catch on one target. Coach Robert Saleh said the team doesn't expect an extended absence as a result of the injury, but Davis' status will still require monitoring ahead of New York's Week 8 home game against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. He earned only two touches fewer than David Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. Herbert had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. He remains the No. 2 option in the Bears backfield, though it appears the team may be willing to reward Herbert with a bigger workload.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
