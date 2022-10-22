Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatnowphoenix.com
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is Now Open in Avondale, AZ
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its sandwiches to a brand-new location in Avondale. Ike’s is now open at 13070 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Ste C3, Avondale, AZ 85392. The grand opening will be Friday, November 4. Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches said in...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Federal Pizza
In honor of National Pizza Month, Uptown Phoenix’s neighborhood staple, Federal Pizza, has just debuted new menu items like refreshing light bites, indulgent sweets and wood-fired pizzas packing some heat. A visit to Federal Pizza is never one that needs incentives. The Phoenix spot offers a cozy, candlelit environment...
Aviation International News
Jet Linx Completes New Scottsdale Base
Jet Linx has completed construction of a private jet terminal and hangar in Scottsdale, Arizona, that will replace another terminal the charter provider has operated there since 2021. Increasing demand from jet card members and aircraft owners led to the development of the new facilities, which are expected to be celebrated at a grand opening in December.
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to Town
Wok cooking has never looked so good.Miquel Parera/Unsplash. There’s something about watching someone else prepare food that is not only refreshing but entertaining as well. Perhaps it’s knowing the food is being handled correctly. Maybe it’s knowing that you’re able to kick back and relax while someone else does all the work. Whatever it may be, there’s a reason why some restaurants offer windows into the kitchen and even seats around a griddle or other cooking surface. For residents in greater Phoenix, one familiar name in viewer cooking is returning after previously closing down during the COVID pandemic.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
phoenixwithkids.net
Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale
The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
fox10phoenix.com
A look inside a Scottsdale cryogenics facility freezing bodies for the future
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale cryogenics company is freezing patients after they die so that one day, they might live again. Inside their aluminum tanks of liquid nitrogen are the bodies and heads of roughly 200 people. The canisters are housed at an Alcor Life Extension Foundation's facility in Scottsdale,...
northcentralnews.net
Celebrate all things local at Fall Fest
The annual Local First Arizona Fall Festival is returning this year after a three-year hiatus. What began 16 years ago with just 27 vendors in the Duck and Decanter parking lot has grown to more than 200 vendors and 30,000 guests coming together to celebrate all things local. The family-friendly...
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
KTAR.com
10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
Comments / 0