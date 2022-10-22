Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Klay Thompson's tough start to season continues, hit with first career ejection after spat with Devin Booker
Klay Thompson has had a pretty tough start to the season. Entering Tuesday's game against the Suns, the Warriors guard was averaging 14 points on 40-percent shooting, including 34 percent from 3. With two points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-5 from 3, against Phoenix, those shooting numbers fell 35 percent overall and 21 percent from 3.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
How Russell Westbrook's poor shooting doomed Lakers' late-game offense against Blazers en route to 0-3 start
With 4:42 remaining in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James made a driving layup and got fouled in the process. The two points put Los Angeles up by seven, and with a free throw still to come, that lead would swell to eight. Before James shot that free throw, though, Russell Westbrook re-entered the game off the bench. Aside from the impending free throw, the Lakers would score just six total points for the rest of the game. Portland scored 16 to secure the victory.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) is getting close to rejoining the action, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Bertans has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest versus the Pelicans but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role for the Mavs again in 2022-23. After being acquired by the team via trade last season, Bertans averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over 13.9 minutes per game in his 22 appearances.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench
Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Sheds injury designation
Cleveland (foot) was a full participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Cleveland hasn't played since Week 4 due to the injury. Although the report is only an estimate, it appears Cleveland will be ready to return to the field Thursday against the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen if he'll take back over at left guard, or if Ben Powers will continue to start at the position.
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Jets' Corey Davis: Sprains MCL in Week 7 win
Davis sprained his MCL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Davis wasn't officially ruled out at any point, but he spent the entire second half on the sidelines and finished the game without a catch on one target. Coach Robert Saleh said the team doesn't expect an extended absence as a result of the injury, but Davis' status will still require monitoring ahead of New York's Week 8 home game against the Patriots.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
