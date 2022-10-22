Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes work together to find offensive answer
IOWA CITY — Arland Bruce IV and Diante Vines spent Tuesday morning catching passes from both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla during Iowa's football practice. They’ll do the same again Wednesday as the Hawkeye quarterbacks split reps as coaches work to determine a starter for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference 2:30 p.m. home game against Northwestern.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute
IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye quarterback quandary continues
If Kirk Ferentz has decided who will start at quarterback Saturday for the University of Iowa football team, the Hawkeye coach isn’t tipping his hand publicly just yet. Senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla share the top line on the depth chart announced Monday for this weekend’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: More questions than answers for Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Here are five things to ponder about the good, the bad and plenty of ugly from Iowa's 54-10 loss at Ohio State on Saturday:. While there was no shortage of shortcomings for Iowa, do appreciate the work of the Hawkeye defense and in particular the play of the interior of the defensive line in denying the Buckeyes the run.
Sioux City Journal
Mitchell meets Cyclone challenge
Mariah Mitchell arrived at Iowa State University a little over a year ago looking for a challenge. The 6-foot outside hitter and right side from Wapello had competed three years at Western Illinois University, leading the Leathernecks volleyball team with 165 kills as a junior in 2020. In a position...
Sioux City Journal
'The heart of America still runs through Iowa' Nikki Haley campaigns for state, congressional Republican candidates in Davenport
With two weeks until Election Day, Nikki Haley rallied Republicans in Davenport Tuesday, pointing to stubborn inflation rates and a recent report of dropped national test scores as reasons to rally around the GOP. Haley, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador for two years during the Trump administration, has...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa research universities slip in U.S. News global rankings
IOWA CITY — In new international university rankings out Tuesday comparing an expanding number of research institutions and their scholarly impact across multiple disciplines, both of Iowa's ranked universities continued to lose ground — with Iowa State University sliding 26 spots. The University of Iowa fell six spots...
Sioux City Journal
Man killed in shooting in Iowa City alley by H-Bar
IOWA CITY — A man died at the hospital after he was struck by gunfire outside a bar early Sunday morning, according to an Iowa City Police Department news release. At 1:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the H-Bar, at 220 S. Van Buren St., for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley. Before officers arrived, reports came in that one person was shot. A Hawk Alert also went out at 2:06 a.m., advising the University of Iowa community to avoid the area.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Sioux City Journal
Davenport high school students assemble "Green Teams," launch first official environmental service project.
After taking a day to detox from finals week, a group of Davenport high school students spent part of their Sunday weeding the Living Lands and Waters tree nursery. This was the first official project for the group, now known as the "DCSD Green Teams" — an initiative spearheaded by North High School senior Landen Freeman after working for Green Iowa AmeriCorps this summer.
