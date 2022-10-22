Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Wisner Fire Update, Fire Chief Wade Eisenhauer: Fire Extinguishment Done By Whole Community
WISNER – A weekend fire which started in a corn field quickly spread due to high winds and caused a road closure to Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Cuming County Emergency Manager, Jeff McGill, Wisner Fire and EMS were called on Sunday, October 23 at 2:40 p.m. to a fire at 8 and N Road south of Wisner.
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
WOWT
Portion of Highway 275 in Cuming County closed briefly due to fire
BEEMER, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire shut down both directions of a highway Sunday evening in Cuming County near the towns of Beemer and Wisner. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon that U.S. 275 was closed in both directions between Wisner and Beemer because of a fire. As of 6:30pm the stretch of highway had reopened.
waynedailynews.com
Monthly Food Truck To Visit Journey Christian Church Saturday
WAYNE – With the end of the month approaching, the next Wayne Mobile Food Truck is scheduled for this Saturday, October 29. Food-insecure individuals and families in Wayne County along with surrounding communities will be able to benefit from the monthly food pantry truck which is scheduled to be in town this weekend. Food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland, a member of Feeding America.
News Channel Nebraska
Madison Public Schools gets new interim superintendent
MADISON, Neb. -- A new interim superintendent has been named for Madison Public Schools. Justin Frederick has been announced as the new interim superintendent for the district. Frederick has previously been a teacher in Lincoln, the Chambers Public Schools principal, the superintendent at Chambers for four years and the superintendent...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
News Channel Nebraska
Verdigre man arrested after high-speed pursuit Monday morning
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Verdigre man was arrested for multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit in multiple northeast counties. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 a.m. they were monitoring radio traffic about a vehicle failing to stop for Norfolk Police on South 1st Street, with the vehicle last being seen heading east.
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Public Library Weekly Events
WAYNE – With the pumpkin painting contest coming to an end, judging will next place ahead of another busy week of activities at the Wayne Public Library. According to a release, guest judges will evaluate the pumpkins on display on Tuesday, October 25. Age ranges for pumpkin judging and...
waynedailynews.com
#3 Wayne State Defeats Augustana, Secures 19th Sweep Of Season
WAYNE – Rice Auditorium was painted black during the annual Black Out/Pack the House Night Tuesday evening. From Rice Auditorium, #3 Wayne State College welcomed in Augustana University where just over 1,000 fans packed into the gym. The 15th annual Black Out/Pack the House Night was sponsored by the WSC SPORTS Club PED 411 Sports Marketing Class.
waynedailynews.com
Wakefield Volleyball Moves One Step Closer To State
WAKEFIELD – Subdistrict championship volleyball was held Tuesday evening for Wakefield. From Wakefield Community Schools, #1 Wakefield welcomed in #2 Pender during the C2-4 Subdistrict Tournament. The host Trojans picked up a 3-0 sweep over Pender of 25-18, 25-16, 25-14. Wakefield is now 24-9 on the season and have...
waynedailynews.com
KCTY-FM Transmitter Is Back On The Air
Wayne, NE – The City has return to the airwaves on FM. KCTY’s FM transmitter was taken off the air last week when a power supply issue caused an operating failure. The transmitter has been returned to its place of 98.9 on the FM Dial. During the outage,...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Builds Early Lead To Secure Home Victory
WAYNE – Following a day off from competition, the Wayne State College women’s soccer team returned to their home pitch one last time. From the WSC Soccer Complex, the Wildcats welcomed in Upper Iowa Sunday afternoon. Wayne State netted a trio of first half goals as both teams...
waynedailynews.com
Winside Volleyball Falls In Subdistrict Finals
WYNOT – Tuesday night marked the second meeting between Winside and Wynot as the two teams met once again during the Class D2-4 Subdistrict Tournament. From Wynot Public Schools, #1 Wynot welcomed in #2 Winside. The Subdistrict championship match favored the host Blue Devils over Winside in straight sets...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Go 1-1 During C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament
HOOPER – Members of the Wayne High volleyball team competed in two matches to open postseason play Monday evening. From Logan View/Scribner-Snyder High School near Hooper, #4 Wayne High went 1-1 against a pair of Class C1-5 Subdistrict opponents. The Blue Devils opened with a sweep in straight sets...
waynedailynews.com
Trojan Volleyball Advances To Subdistrict Finals
WAKEFIELD – Postseason high school volleyball began Monday evening for Wakefield hosting the C2-4 Subdistrict Tournament. From Wakefield Community Schools, the Trojans were the top seed and host of the Monday matches. #1 Wakefield first swept #4 Omaha Nation (25-11, 25-17, 25-10). Wakefield improved to 23-9 on the season...
KETV.com
Nebraska mom details 2-month-old daughter's experience with RSV
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors encourage extra vigilance and get in touch with your pediatrician immediately if you notice a very young baby struggling to breathe. “We've got RSV coming out of our ears," said Hannah Brand, a pediatric nurse in Norfolk. Doctors in the Metro are also seeing a...
Comments / 0