WAYNE – With the end of the month approaching, the next Wayne Mobile Food Truck is scheduled for this Saturday, October 29. Food-insecure individuals and families in Wayne County along with surrounding communities will be able to benefit from the monthly food pantry truck which is scheduled to be in town this weekend. Food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland, a member of Feeding America.

WAYNE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO