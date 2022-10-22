Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season
Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike
Latest timeline for Lions WR Jameson Williams' return: 'At least probably another month'
The Detroit Lions remain optimistic Jameson Williams will play this fall, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said the rookie wide receiver likely will not see the field until at least December. "We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out," Campbell said Wednesday. "It’s hard to say when that’s going...
Wisconsin Badgers football: Updated 2023 schedule released
The Big Ten Conference released the updated football schedule for all teams in the 2023 season, including the Wisconsin Badgers.
New manager Skip Schumacher could be great hire — if Marlins spend to give him fair shot | Opinion
Hiring a baseball manager with experience in the job can be a misleading safety net offering false security. Hiring a first-time manager can feel like a gamble, but also one teasing with possibility. Recycling an old guy with a resume’ might be the safe play, but taking a calculated shot at finding the next big thing can be worth the risk.
Comments / 0