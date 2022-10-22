Saturday Night Forecast: Another very warm day expected, storm chances Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 67. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with very warm temperatures. High: 87. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 70. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with some lingering showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 48. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy as another decent round of rain moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.