ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Saturday Night Forecast: Another very warm day expected, storm chances Monday

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCNNL_0ijCWkXi00

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 67. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with very warm temperatures. High: 87. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 70. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with some lingering showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 46. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 48. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy as another decent round of rain moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Saturday Forecast: Very warm weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies an mild. Low: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, very warm, and breezy. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around late as a cold […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
IOWA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy