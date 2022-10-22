ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store

Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
floridainsider.com

10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼

Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman caught making fraudulent return at Walmart

A 48-year-old woman was charged with felony petit theft after she used an old receipt to make a fraudulent return at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. Michele Marie Tokazowski of Sebastian walked into the discount department store, selected merchandise listed on an old receipt, and went to customer service to make a fraudulent return.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPBF News 25

2 teenagers, 2 adults killed in fiery crash that closed parts of US-1 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
fb101.com

Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

