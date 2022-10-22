Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
cw34.com
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper performs triple PIT maneuver to stop fleeing felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Central Florida man they say was a wanted felon. FHP helped Brevard County deputies take Daniel Allen Harris, 33, into custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from FHP. Brevard deputies saw Harris’ vehicle, a white Kia, in...
WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store
Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week’s tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart.
floridainsider.com
10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼
Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.
fox35orlando.com
'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman caught making fraudulent return at Walmart
A 48-year-old woman was charged with felony petit theft after she used an old receipt to make a fraudulent return at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. Michele Marie Tokazowski of Sebastian walked into the discount department store, selected merchandise listed on an old receipt, and went to customer service to make a fraudulent return.
WPBF News 25
2 teenagers, 2 adults killed in fiery crash that closed parts of US-1 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
