Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
localsportsjournal.com
‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School
The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
MLive.com
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs
Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
50 Awesome Entries From The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competition
I don't know how I've never heard of the Fremont Harvest Festival but I will definitely be checking it out next fall. One of the big reasons why I want to check it out is the Hay Art Competition. How The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competiton Worked. The public...
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
5 candidates seek four seats on Muskegon Heights school board
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights voters will cast ballots to fill four open seats on the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in the November general election. There are five candidates running for four, six-year terms on Nov. 8. Current board member Mark Glover is not seeking reelection, which means there will be at least one newcomer on the school board.
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
Incumbent Republican Kent County commissioner facing Democrat challenger for District 8 seat
KENT COUNTY, MI — Kent County Commissioner Dan Burrill is facing a challenger for a seat on the board of commissioners seat representing part of the city of Wyoming. Burrill, a Republican, is running against challenger Democrat Jennie Chatman. District 8, as redrawn as part of the redistricting process...
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Two women and teen shot in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Two women and a teen boy were shot in Muskegon Heights, leaving one of the women seriously wounded. Muskegon Heights police said they responded to a report of shots fired about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the 600 block of Howell Avenue. Police learned that...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
revuewm.com
Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food
You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
