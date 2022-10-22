ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School

The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs

Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food

You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
