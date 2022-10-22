ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessamine County, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Man involved in Kentucky police department-linked shooting dies

A man involved in a shooting associated with the Nicholasville Police Department has died. Twenty-two-year-old Desman LaDuke died of a gunshot wound after he was transported to UK Medical Center, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office told the Lexington-Herald Leader on Sunday. In a news release, the Kentucky State Police...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

2 arrested after Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 3 pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested on Oct. 11 in Laurel County after police say they found 3 pounds of meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. According to a Tuesday press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a traffic light two weeks ago. The deputy said upon making contact with the driver, Kenneth Broyles, and passenger, Ernest Triplett, he noticed “suspicious actions” and called his K-9 for a search.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
GEORGETOWN, KY
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Alleged Assault

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Zach Allen arrested two individuals on Saturday evening October 22, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Richmond Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly one of the subjects had struck a male subject. In addition, it was determined that another male subject there was wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officers Arrest Alleged Intoxicated Man Following Complaints

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Ronnie Lockaby age 43 of London on Wednesday night October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 312 approximately 10...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret

October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
BARDSTOWN, KY

