harlanenterprise.net
Man involved in Kentucky police department-linked shooting dies
A man involved in a shooting associated with the Nicholasville Police Department has died. Twenty-two-year-old Desman LaDuke died of a gunshot wound after he was transported to UK Medical Center, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office told the Lexington-Herald Leader on Sunday. In a news release, the Kentucky State Police...
fox56news.com
Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
WTVQ
2 arrested after Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office finds 3 pounds of meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested on Oct. 11 in Laurel County after police say they found 3 pounds of meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. According to a Tuesday press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a traffic light two weeks ago. The deputy said upon making contact with the driver, Kenneth Broyles, and passenger, Ernest Triplett, he noticed “suspicious actions” and called his K-9 for a search.
Wave 3
KSP: Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County
JESSAMINE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County Friday afternoon. In a release, Kentucky State Police said officers were requested by the Nicholasville Police Department to investigate the shooting around 1:30 p.m. KSP said early investigation revealed NPD responded to a suicidal...
WTVQ
Coroner releases name of woman found shot to death on Maple Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a woman found shot to death Tuesday morning at a home on Maple Avenue in Lexington. The coroner has identified the woman as 33-year-old Nicole Morton. The coroner says her cause of death is from a...
Wave 3
Harrison County Sheriff’s office calls for investigation after inmate dies by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a Harrison County corrections inmate died by suicide early Sunday morning. Around 4:53 a.m., corrections officers went into 35-year-old Raymond Frederick Toops’ cell after he did not come to the door during the morning med pass. A release from the...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel County Woman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police are investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman reported missing since Friday, October 21st around 7:30a.m. Tawana R. Martin, 37, was last seen at her residence by her family in London, KY. She was last seen with Ronnie L. Martin, 42, of...
fox56news.com
1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
WKYT 27
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
fox56news.com
Family demands answers after 22-year-old killed by police during distress call
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville, the victim’s family is now demanding answers. 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot by police and later died at UK Hospital after officers responded to a call for a suicidal person. Melissa Marks has been raising LaDuke since...
WKYT 27
Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Alleged Assault
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Zach Allen arrested two individuals on Saturday evening October 22, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Richmond Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly one of the subjects had struck a male subject. In addition, it was determined that another male subject there was wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
q95fm.net
Officers Arrest Alleged Intoxicated Man Following Complaints
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Ronnie Lockaby age 43 of London on Wednesday night October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 312 approximately 10...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
fox56news.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
