Bloomingdale, MI

Indians Fall to #3 Pirates

The Vidalia Indians scored two touchdowns in the last 2 minutes of the first half Friday in Baxley to draw within one point (14-13), but Appling County outscored the Indians 20-0 in the 2nd half to win 34-13. The loss dropped the Indians to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in 3AA with two games remaining. The Indians need at least one win in the last two games to get in the playoff hunt. They host Pierce Co. Friday before ending the regular season in Lyons against Toombs Co. on November 4th.
BAXLEY, GA
Angry McDonald's customer in Georgia goes on rampage

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help identifying an irate Waynesboro McDonald's customer who wasn't "lovin' it" this week. In a Facebook post, the officers said the man threw a temper tantrum, among other things. In the surveillance video from the local restaurant, a man in what...
WAYNESBORO, GA
William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday

William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A child in Metter has died after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Metter Police confirm it happened on Broad and Register Streets. 7-year-old Daniela Mazariego died from her injuries in the hospital. According to her obituary, she was a first grader at Metter Elementary...
METTER, GA
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

