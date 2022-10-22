Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Indians Fall to #3 Pirates
The Vidalia Indians scored two touchdowns in the last 2 minutes of the first half Friday in Baxley to draw within one point (14-13), but Appling County outscored the Indians 20-0 in the 2nd half to win 34-13. The loss dropped the Indians to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in 3AA with two games remaining. The Indians need at least one win in the last two games to get in the playoff hunt. They host Pierce Co. Friday before ending the regular season in Lyons against Toombs Co. on November 4th.
fox5atlanta.com
Angry McDonald's customer in Georgia goes on rampage
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help identifying an irate Waynesboro McDonald's customer who wasn't "lovin' it" this week. In a Facebook post, the officers said the man threw a temper tantrum, among other things. In the surveillance video from the local restaurant, a man in what...
William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday
William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
1 Person Died In Motor Vehicle Accident In Candler County (Candler County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County. The crash happened on Sunday at around 9 p.m. The Ford-150 driver was traveling west on Salem Church Road and disobeyed the traffic on Portal highway by attempting to make a left turn, according to Georgia State Patrol.
wtoc.com
Child dies after being hit by car in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A child in Metter has died after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Metter Police confirm it happened on Broad and Register Streets. 7-year-old Daniela Mazariego died from her injuries in the hospital. According to her obituary, she was a first grader at Metter Elementary...
WJCL
1 person dead in Evans County after driver goes past stop sign, slamming into another vehicle
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. at Hendrix Bridge Road at Highway 169 in Evans County. According to troopers, the driver of a Honda minivan failed to stop...
WJCL
Deadly Crash: Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Candler County wreck
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash in Candler County. According to GSP, the driver of a 1985 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Salem Church Road Sunday around 9 p.m., and failed to yield to traffic on Portal Highway as he attempted to make a left turn.
Georgia Southern to hold public job fair; Will make same-day offers
Georgia Southern will hold a job fair for staff positions on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10am to 2pm at the Nessmith-Lane Building at 847 Plant Drive on the Statesboro campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with departments looking to hire and make same-day job offers. This is...
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
