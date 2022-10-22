Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
VIDEO: Khabib reacts to Sean O'Malley's decision win over Petr Yan: 'How is this possible, brother?'
Khabib Nurmagomedov did not agree with the verdict in the Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan fight. The former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer was surprised to see O’Malley get his hand raised in a split decision reading against Yan on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi.
MMAWeekly.com
Marlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got a ‘gift decision’
No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera weighed in on Sean O’Malley’s UFC 280 split decision win over Petr Yan. It was a controversial decision. Some fighters had the bout scored 30-27 for Yan, including former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, there are those the believe O’Malley did enough as well. Vera had the fight scored 29-28 for Yan and considers the split decision win for O’Malley a ‘gift decision.’
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Javier Mendez: Beneil Dariush deserves UFC title shot, but fans want Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez admits that Beneil Dariush should be next in line for a title shot but says that’s not how the UFC works. Mendez cornered another fighter to a championship when he helped guide Islam Makhachev to the lightweight title this past Saturday. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) submitted Charles Oliveira in Round 2 at UFC 280 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280
UFC President Dana White has given his reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s physical encounter with Abubakar Nurmagomedov. Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The event was headlined by a UFC Lightweight Championship match between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Makhachev ended up winning the bout via second-round submission.
MMAWeekly.com
Watch Calvin Kattar drop a bomb on Jeremy Stephens | Free Fight
Featherweight contender Calvin Kattar headlines UFC Vegas 63 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday against No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen. Kattar has earned Fight of the Night honors in his last three outings. Back at UFC 249 in May 2020, Kattar delivered a crushing elbow to the...
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
CJ Perry On Surreal Life, Nia Jax Feud, Miro's AEW Mentions, Lana Chants, Bruce Willis | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with CJ Perry ahead of the Surreal Life's return. Be sure to subscribe to CJPerry.com for more exclusive content!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Georges St-Pierre to serve as co-host of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view
A legendary and familiar face to MMA fans will be part of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva spectacle. Former UFC two-division Georges St-Pierre has been tabbed to serve as co-host of the Showtime pay-per-view, Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday on social media. In a tweet, Paul followed up the...
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Oct. 25: Islam Makhachev new No. 1 lightweight
The UFC traveled to Abu Dhabi for a major pay-per-view event that caused significant changes in the Oct. 25 edition of the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings. The main event of UFC 280 saw the crowning of a new lightweight champion as Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira by submission in the second round.
MMAWeekly.com
Aljamain Sterling believes Petr Yan ‘got robbed’
Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost by split decision to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280, but champion Aljamain Sterling believes Yan was ‘robbed.’. “I felt bad for Yan,” Sterling told The MMA Hour. “I felt like, I did think that he got robbed. I think O’Malley was a little shocked and perplexed at the decision as well. I think it kind of caught him off guard that it was a split decision. I think it caught them all off guard that he won.”
Comments / 0